Testa introduces legislation to stop vaccine passports

Senator Mike Testa (R-1) on Monday introduced a bill that would prevent the state from mandating vaccine passports.

According to a release from the senator's office, the bill prohibits the state, or any political subdivision of the state, from requiring a private business to confirm that individual received a vaccination for COVID-19 in order for the individual to be granted entry on the premises of the private business.

The introduction of this legislation came shortly after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the Excelsior Pass program, allowing people to prove their vaccination status.

"No Government entity should require their residents to carry a 'Vaccine Passport' around to gain access to schools, businesses, and their daily life," Testa said in the release. "These types of passports completely violate an individual’s right to personal freedoms, and they are a direct violation of HIPPA laws.

"The rapid erosion of individual privacy rights threatens the liberties and freedoms of every New Jersey resident. There is a balance between protecting public health without violating American Constitutional Rights. Time and time Governor Murphy has crossed the line and we must ensure he is barred from enacting ‘Vaccine Passports.'"

