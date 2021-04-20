 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Testa introduces legislation to stop vaccine passports
0 comments

Testa introduces legislation to stop vaccine passports

{{featured_button_text}}

Senator Mike Testa (R-1) on Monday introduced a bill that would prevent the state from mandating vaccine passports.

According to a release from the senator's office, the bill prohibits the state, or any political subdivision of the state, from requiring a private business to confirm that individual received a vaccination for COVID-19 in order for the individual to be granted entry on the premises of the private business.

The introduction of this legislation came shortly after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the Excelsior Pass program, allowing people to prove their vaccination status.

"No Government entity should require their residents to carry a 'Vaccine Passport' around to gain access to schools, businesses, and their daily life," Testa said in the release. "These types of passports completely violate an individual’s right to personal freedoms, and they are a direct violation of HIPPA laws.

"The rapid erosion of individual privacy rights threatens the liberties and freedoms of every New Jersey resident. There is a balance between protecting public health without violating American Constitutional Rights. Time and time Governor Murphy has crossed the line and we must ensure he is barred from enacting ‘Vaccine Passports.'"

Michael L. Testa Jr.

TESTA

 Press archives

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Former Vice President Walter Mondale dies at 93

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News