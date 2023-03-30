It’s time for Governor Phil Murphy to end New Jersey’s pandemic state of emergency and give up his emergency powers, state Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, said in a Thursday press release.

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday approved ending the national COVID-19 emergency by passing a Joint Resolution, which the House of Representatives had already passed.

President Joe Biden's administration has indicated he would sign it, ending the national state of emergency May 11.

“New Jersey’s ongoing state of emergency gives the governor and state departments the authority to keep unnecessary directives in place, and it allows the governor to continue spending billions in federal relief funds with almost no transparency or oversight,” Testa said.

It also allows Murphy to circumvent the Legislature and diminish its constitutional authority as a co-equal branch of government, he said.

While New Jersey’s public health emergency was terminated in 2021, the general state of emergency related to COVID-19 that was first declared on March 9, 2020 remains in effect, Testa said.

“A state of emergency is designed to empower a governor to respond quickly when needed, but the danger is that it allows good government protections to be bypassed,” Testa added. “That’s why we can’t allow declared emergencies to drag on for years without end. Governor Murphy has no excuse to continue clinging to the emergency powers that his administration has abused for far too long.”