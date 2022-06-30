Testa bill amending CAFRA permits heads to Murphy's desk

TRENTON — State Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, is hoping Gov. Phil Murphy will sign a bill that would help Wildwood save money on its redevelopment plan.

The bill, S-1212, which passed the state Senate Wednesday, calls for a modification to permits required under the Coastal Area Facility Review Act. The amendment would spare Wildwood thousands of dollars needed to obtain a CAFRA permit to complete a set of townhome projects, Testa said.

“To attract more developers to Wildwood, this will waive some of the costly permits that often impede residential and commercial construction in shore communities,” Testa said in a statement.

Assemblyman Antwan McClellan, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, sponsored an identical Assembly bill that cleared the chamber this month.

Representatives from the Governor's Office did not respond to a request for comment Thursday afternoon.

A redevelopment project to build 38 townhomes and duplexes on New Jersey Avenue, on the site of a now-demolished school, could cost Wildwood more than $30,000 for a CAFRA permit, Testa's office said.

Current law divides CAFRA zones based on their immediacy to the water, requiring permits for residential, commercial, industrial or public development.

Shore-town developers need CAFRA permits, obtainable through the state Department of Environmental Protection, to build on land beyond 500 feet of the mean high-water line for projects intended to have 25 or more residential units, or a commercial development with 50 or more parking spaces, Testa's office said.

“By carving out a more advantageous position, we can help Wildwood better compete with larger municipalities who have enjoyed preferential status under CAFRA,” said Testa. “This bill is good news for Wildwood and good news for South Jersey coastal towns.”

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

