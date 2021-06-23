Test flights aim to demonstrate utility of drones in natural disasters

"I think we're all excited about it," said David Yoel, CEO of AATI. "It's really covering many counties across the state now. The first exercises we did in 2016 and 2017 were very local to Cape May County, but now there's a growing consensus of the value of drones in emergency response to accelerate recovery, save lives and reduce damage."

The drones vary in sizes to serve a number of purposes, which also includes emergency supply drops. Additionally, the ones with cellular transmitters can provide cell service when phone lines are down.

"There are just so many different things (they can do)," Mattessich said.

Hosting the drone project was one of a few ways NARTP is working to become a premier destination for aviation research. The facility, built on FAA-owned land near Atlantic City International Airport in 2019, is home to several companies in the aviation industry and also holds classes for the Atlantic County Institute of Technology. A second building is in the works, with prospective tenants already reaching out for space.

According to NARTP President Howard Kyle, the growth of the facility could be a great benefit to the county's economy. The recent approval of a four-story hotel at the airport, giving traveling scientists and researchers a place to stay and hold larger conferences, may prove to be a catalyst.

"We realized, as a result of a study that was done, that aviation offers a lot of potential very quickly," Kyle said. "That's why the county made the investment here to do the park."

