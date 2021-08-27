 Skip to main content
Terrance Crowley appointed to Ocean City Council
OC Council 2 082621.jpg

Terrence Crowley takes the oath of office at the Ocean City Council meeting Thursday. He plans to run in November to keep the seat for the remainder of the term.

 Screen capture

OCEAN CITY — City Council on Thursday unanimously appointed Terrence Crowley to fill a vacant 1st Ward council seat until the next election.

Former member Michael DeVlieger stepped down from council this month, saying he planned to spend more time with his family and focus on his career. At his last meeting as a member of the governing body, DeVlieger supported Crowley for the job.

“He gave me his full endorsement,” Crowley said Friday.

A member of the city Planning Board for the past five years, Crowley works for Johnson & Johnson. The 50-year-old and his wife have two teenage sons.

According to city spokesperson Doug Bergen, seven candidates applied for the position. Council interviewed five people in a closed-door meeting before the vote, he said.

“It was a well-rounded group, and we appreciate the courage it took to participate in this process,” Council President Bob Barr said during the meeting.

Crowley was the only applicant who came up for a vote. He was immediately sworn in and participated in the council meeting Thursday.

“Now the fun begins. Have a seat, kid,” Barr said after City Clerk Melissa Rasner administered the oath of office.

To keep the seat, Crowley would need to stand for election in November. On Friday, Crowley said he plans to run, and already filed paperwork to appear on the ballot.

Ocean City’s municipal elections usually take place in May. The term is set to expire in 2024, along with the three other ward council seats.

In the meantime, the three at-large council seats, which represent the whole city, are up for election in spring 2022, the same time as the mayor’s seat.

