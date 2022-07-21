Tens of thousands expected in Ocean City for Night in Venice Saturday

OCEAN CITY — Night in Venice returns Saturday, with huge crowds expected along the bayfront to watch the boat parade, and big parties planned along the lagoons.

This year’s theme is “Mummers: Struttin’ on the Bay,” bringing some Philly style to the Ocean City waters.

After taking off for 2020 due to concerns over COVID-19, the city was excited to have the parade back for 2021, said Doug Bergen, a spokesman for the city. But turnout was lower than other years, he said. This summer, the event looks to be exceptional.

“This year, we have more than 100 boats registered. That’s by far the biggest turnout in recent years,” Bergen said. “A lot of people want to join in the fun.”

For those without a boat or an invitation, there are plenty of ways to watch the parade. The city sells tickets to watch from the Bayside Center at 520 Bay Ave., but those are sold out. However, there are bleachers set up at multiple street ends along the route of the boat parade, from Battersea Road to Tennessee Avenue.

“I think it’s safe to say tens of thousands of people will come for the parade,” Bergen said.

There is also a bayside park at Second Street, and parade watchers can get a good view from the pedestrian lane on the Route 52 Causeway at Ninth Street. Those who decide to gather there should know no open containers of alcohol are permitted and they must keep the shared pedestrian and bike lane clear.

Ocean City police will be patrolling the area.

The city's first Night in Venice took place more than a century ago, according to Bergen, and there were a few parades that took place in the early 20th century. But it became a major annual tradition as the city planned to celebrate its 75th anniversary.

This year is the 67th event, Bergen said, with a single year missed for the pandemic.

Jay Wright, the recently retired Villanova University men’s basketball coach, and his wife, Patty, will be grand marshals for the parade.

Both participating boats and decorated houses and condos along the parade route will be judged on the decorations, with winners to be announced Sunday. While there is a Mummers theme, participants are not required to stick with it.

Most years, a variety of themes can be spotted on land and on the boats, such as political satire, salutes to health care workers, troops and first responders, and lighthearted takes on snack-stealing sea gulls or summer trends.

At 9 p.m., fireworks will be set off from a barge in the bay near Third Street. They should be visible from anywhere along the bay throughout the downtown area.

Those planning to attend should expect a tough time parking anywhere near the parade route. From midnight Friday until midnight Saturday, parking will be restricted on both sides of Bay Avenue from 16th to 24th streets, with other restrictions elsewhere.

There will be a free shuttle and free parking starting at 4 p.m. Saturday. Parking will be available at the Ocean City Municipal Airport, at the soccer field at Tennessee Avenue and at the Ocean City Community Center, with shuttles to take people to the parade route.

City officials say this is to ensure access for emergency vehicles, and that tickets will be issued to violators. In cases where public safety could be at risk, officials said, cars will be towed.

There are multiple events planned around the busy weekend.

Singer Jackie Evancho will be in the parade and is set to perform with the Ocean City Pops on Sunday, while “Dancing With the Stars” professionals Keo Motsepe and Anna Trebunskaya will be part of the “Motown with a Twist” show Friday and in the parade.

Motsepe is a South African dancer and the first Black professional dancer on "Dancing with the Stars." Trebunskaya is a Russian-born American professional ballroom and Latin dancer. Tickets for that show are $30 and $25 and available at oceancityvacation.com/boxoffice or by calling 609-399-6111, where tickets for the Pops show with Evancho are also available.