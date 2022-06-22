 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tennessee Avenue Library in Atlantic City undergoing construction next week

Voting at Atlantic City Free Public Library

Atlantic City's early voting site is at the Free Public Library at the corner of Tennessee and Atlantic avenues. Voting is on the second floor and an elevator is available. Other sites in the county are at the Atlantic County Shoreview Building, 101 Shore Road, Northfield; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township; Martin Luther King Center, 661 Jackson Road, Buena Vista Township; Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton.

ATLANTIC CITY — Work on renovating the city's Tennessee Avenue library, in the William K. Cheatham Building, are expected to begin Monday, leading to entrance changes for patrons.

The library will stay open throughout the process, but its doors on Tennessee Avenue will be locked. Therefore, access to the building will only be obtainable through the Atlantic County Office doors, on Atlantic Avenue, spokesperson Robert Rynkiewicz said.

Patrons will need to inform security at the doors they are visiting the library and not other government offices.

Additionally, the library’s 15-minute parking will be inaccessible, and a lane closure on Tennessee Avenue will be in place until the project has been completed, Rynkiewicz said.

Through grant money issued by the New Jersey Library Construction Bond Act, the library's first-floor restrooms will be remodeled. The building's exterior limestone façade will be cleaned, and the concrete stairs and sidewalk will be demolished, along with other improvements.

Construction at the library, which first opened in 1985, is expected to be finished by fall and will cost $448,500.

