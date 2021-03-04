 Skip to main content
Ten prescibed burns happening in southeastern New Jersey Thursday
Ten prescibed burns happening in southeastern New Jersey Thursday

Prescribed burn

Stockton University faculty and New Jersey Forest Fire Service crew monitor a controlled burn on the campus in Galloway Township in 2019. Prescribed burns allow the Forest Fire Service to reduce the fuel available for wildfires.

 COLT SHAW / Staff Writer

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service will be conducting prescribed burns in two southeastern New Jersey locations on Thursday in order to reduce the risk of wildland fire. The burns will be weather dependent. 

One burn will occur in Cumberland County. That will be in Commercial Township, in the Bevans Wildlife Management Area.

One will be performed in southern Ocean County, occuring on private land in Stafford Township.

Prescribed burns are completed in order to minimize the risk of wildfire. According to Kenneth Clark, a Research Forester with the United States Forest Fire Service, controlled burns ideally take place on dry days when sustained winds are below 20 mph and humidity levels stays above 25 percent. Wildfire conditions are ripe on windy days, with low humidity and dry, fine fuels.

Thursday will be ideal for burning. It will be a dry day, with sustained winds 15 to 20 mph during the day from the west-northwest. Humidity levels will be in the 30s, with fuel moisture low. 

Wildfire 1963

