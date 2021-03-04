Ten prescibed burns happening in southeastern New Jersey Thursday

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service will be conducting prescribed burns in two southeastern New Jersey locations on Thursday in order to reduce the risk of wildland fire. The burns will be weather dependent.

How to prevent a wildfire while outside In New Jersey, 99 percent of the 1,400 wildfires we see each year, on average are human indu…

One burn will occur in Cumberland County. That will be in Commercial Township, in the Bevans Wildlife Management Area.

One will be performed in southern Ocean County, occuring on private land in Stafford Township.

Prescribed burns are completed in order to minimize the risk of wildfire. According to Kenneth Clark, a Research Forester with the United States Forest Fire Service, controlled burns ideally take place on dry days when sustained winds are below 20 mph and humidity levels stays above 25 percent. Wildfire conditions are ripe on windy days, with low humidity and dry, fine fuels.

+2 What are the three ingredients needed for wildfires? The key ingredients for wildfires are gusty winds, low humidity and the dry grass, leaves an…

Thursday will be ideal for burning. It will be a dry day, with sustained winds 15 to 20 mph during the day from the west-northwest. Humidity levels will be in the 30s, with fuel moisture low.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.