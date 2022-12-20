Temporary superintendent named for Upper Township schools

UPPER TOWNSHIP – The Upper Township Board of Education on Monday approved Christopher Kobik as acting superintendent, in order to fill the role as the district searches for a new full-time superintendent after the sudden departure of Vincent Palmieri.

Kobik retired as the superintendent of the Lower Cape May Regional School District in 2019. Since then, he has worked as an educational consultant and has acted as a temporary superintendent in other districts.

On Monday, Kobik made clear his role would only be temporary, with a plan to leave the Upper Township district in the summer.

“I retired for a reason,” he said.

In comments made to the parents and staff members at the meeting, Kobik described himself as allowing a transition to a new superintendent for the district.

He described the decision on a new superintendent as the most important decision for a Board of Education.

“Change is difficult. But it’s also an opportunity. It’s an opportunity to help our kids. It’s an opportunity to help our staff, who work with our kids every day,” Kobik said at the meeting.

He added that feedback is important, including negative feedback, informing the board of the priorities of the community and what the students need most.

“We’re going to bring this community together,” he said, and maintain the reputation of Upper Township schools.

Kobik will work four days a week at a daily rate of $675, according to district officials.

He will not receive benefits.

Palmieri did not attend the Monday meeting. His departure was announced to parents in a late-November letter to parents, which said he will be done as of Jan. 1. Attempts to contact Palmieri after the letter became public were not successful.

The letter was signed by Palmieri and Michele Barbieri, the president of the school board. After the meeting on Monday, she said it was a mutual decision between the board and Palmieri to leave the job, but declined to discuss any reasons for the unusual mid-year change while he was still under contract with the district.

“We wish him well,” she said.

Board members at the meeting praised the work Palmieri did in the kindergarten-to-eighth-grade district, and several described him as a hard-working and caring administrator.

Board member Bill Sooy described attending a graduation at which Palmieri spoke to each student. Sooy said, “He knew every one of your children’s names. Every. One.”

Sooy was also praised at the meeting, which is to be his last. He lost his reelection bid this year, in which incumbents Barbieri and Kristie Chisholm won reelection, joined by Christine Lentz, a retired educator and former coach.

Lentz will join the board in July. Board members thanked Sooy for his efforts on the board.

Others on the board said they were impressed with Kobik during the interview process, with one member saying he hoped Kobik would be able to unify the district, bridging divides among parents, staff and the community.

The member did not elaborate, but arguments about New Jersey’s education standards roiled the district this fall, especially as they applied to sex education and gender issues. Large numbers of parents turned out to discuss those standards and their local impact in the district.

At the meeting, board members discussed hiring an outside firm to help with the superintendent search. Board member Fran Newman, who is one of two representatives to the Ocean City Board of Education sent from Upper Township, said the Ocean City district did something similar with good results.

Board member Brian Teeney called on the board to use a search firm, saying he does not believe the board has the capacity to conduct the search alone.

Ocean City, where Upper Township students attend high school in a sending-district arrangement, spent a year on a superintendent search before hiring Matt Friedman before the start of this school year.

Barbieri said at the meeting on Monday that she hopes to have a new superintendent chosen and at work by July, which other members of the board described as an ambitious timeline.

One resident asked about the separation agreement signed with Palmieri. Board members did not disclose the financial amount of the agreement, and there was no immediate response to a request for that information on Tuesday morning.

“I got blindsided in November regarding the separation agreement with the superintendent and Board of Education,” said Teeney.

At the meeting, he described the agreement with Palmieri as “a hefty amount.”