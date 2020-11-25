Temporary lane restrictions for Stone Harbor's 96th Street bridge due to work

STONE HARBOR — The 96th Street bridge along Stone Harbor Boulevard will undergo a temporary lane closure from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Monday due to emergency bridgework, Cape May County officials said Wednesday.
Eastbound and westbound traffic will cross the bridge using alternating traffic patterns, although there may be slight delays, the county said in a news release. Emergency vehicles will be given priority if they need to cross the bridge. All work is limited to Mondays through Thursdays and is expected to be completed by Dec. 23.
The bridge has been undergoing emergency repairs to the movable span during nighttime hours. However, due to the nature of the work and impending nighttime temperatures, the emergency work will proceed during daytime hours, the county said.
Contact: 609-272-7239
