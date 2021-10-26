 Skip to main content
Temperatures records broken in South Jersey ahead of nor'easter Monday
warm fall day

Phyllis Monticello of Somers Point relaxes on the sand. Monday October 12 2015 People take advantage of a unseasonably warm October day to sunbath at the Somers Point Municipal Beach on the bay. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)

 Ben Fogletto / Staff Photographer

Monday was warm all around. While it wasn't balmy enough to break record warm high temperature records, it was enough to break low temperature records.

Sen. Frank S. Farley in Atlantic City and Atlantic City International Airport each broke the record for the maximum lowest temperature of the date. The Oct. 25 lows of 64 degrees at the airport and 66 degrees at the marina are now daily records. Records go back to 1943 at the airport, and 1874 in the resort.

A strong southerly wind and a warm front to the north helped bring one more taste of summer back into South Jersey, ahead of a long last nor'easter will bring heavy rain, strong winds and coastal flooding through Wednesday.

In fact these lows were around as warm as average high temperatures this time of the year. The average high is 62 in Atlantic City, 64 degrees at the airport. 

In Atlantic City, the 66 degree low is tied for the warmest low temperature between Oct. 25 and the end of the year. 2010, 1984 and 1947 also were as balmy as Monday. All data is according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The airport had the seventh highest mark.

Millville and Lower Township, two long standing weather observing stations, did not break the daily record. 

This has all been a part of a much warmer than average, one that will envintable delay the fall foliage season. It may even turn upside down what was a promising, vibrant season going into the fall. 

Oct's month to date temperatures

Month to date, Atlantic City International Airport is the third warmest October since record began in 1944. At Farley marina, where records go back twice as long, it is also the third warmest month to date, even more impressive. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
