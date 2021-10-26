Temperatures records broken in South Jersey ahead of nor'easter Monday

Monday was warm all around. While it wasn't balmy enough to break record warm high temperature records, it was enough to break low temperature records.
Sen. Frank S. Farley in Atlantic City and Atlantic City International Airport each broke the record for the maximum lowest temperature of the date. The Oct. 25 lows of 64 degrees at the airport and 66 degrees at the marina are now daily records. Records go back to 1943 at the airport, and 1874 in the resort.
A strong southerly wind and a warm front to the north helped bring one more taste of summer back into South Jersey, ahead of a long last nor'easter will bring heavy rain, strong winds and coastal flooding through Wednesday.
In fact these lows were around as warm as average high temperatures this time of the year. The average high is 62 in Atlantic City, 64 degrees at the airport.
In Atlantic City, the 66 degree low is tied for the warmest low temperature between Oct. 25 and the end of the year. 2010, 1984 and 1947 also were as balmy as Monday. All data is according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The airport had the seventh highest mark.
Millville and Lower Township, two long standing weather observing stations, did not break the daily record.
This has all been a part of a much warmer than average, one that will envintable delay the fall foliage season. It may even turn upside down what was a promising, vibrant season going into the fall.
Month to date, Atlantic City International Airport is the third warmest October since record began in 1944. At Farley marina, where records go back twice as long, it is also the third warmest month to date, even more impressive.
Tuesday's fairly calm but Tuesday night brings heavy rain, winds
After heavy rain and thunderstorms Monday night, Meteorologist Joe Martucci says you'll have plenty of dry time Tuesday. However, soaking rain will return for Tuesday night, as the strongest winds of the nor'easter howl.
The combination of the early week nor'easter and another late week storm will rise tides into flood stage for three, four or five days. Meteorologist Joe Martucci takes a look into it, showing what the difference between minor and moderate flood stage means for you.
Flood alerts are out as a multi-day nor'easter unleashes heavy rain, strong winds, coastal flooding and possible severe weather. Meteorologist Joe Martucci takes your through every corner of the forecast.
