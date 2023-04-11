Youth entering eighth through 12th grades are eligible to apply for the 2023 Rutgers 4-H Summer Teen Leadership Program, organized by the Cape May County 4-H Youth Development Program of Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County. Only 15 applicants will be accepted.
The program will run for eight weeks, from June 22 through Aug. 18, and will be hosted at the New Jersey Audubon’s Nature Center of Cape May, located in Cape May. Students do not have to be a member of a 4-H club in order to enroll.
Tuition is $250 and the application deadline is May 31. Applications can be found by visiting capemay.njaes.rutgers.edu. For more information, call 609-465-5115, ext. 3606 or email linda.horner@co.cape-may.nj.us.
