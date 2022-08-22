Teenager shot in Pleasantville

A teenager was shot in Pleasantville on Sunday night, according to a city police department's news release issued Monday.
Police responded to the area around Lake Place and Linden Avenue at about 7:25 p.m. on Sunday, reacting to a ShotSpotter alert and multiple 911 emergency calls.
Officers arrived on the scene and found that 19-year-old Messiah Burton had been shot in his lower leg. Burton, from Pleasantville, was taken to AtlantiCare Medical Center City Division for treatment and was released.
Police allege that the suspects fled the scene after crashing a stolen motor vehicle into a parked car on Linden Avenue. Multiple casings were recovered at the scene, according to the news release.
Anyone with information about the incident can reach out to a detective at hleach@pleasantvillepd.org or (609) 641-6100. The public can also reach out to police by emailing supervisor@pleasantvillepd.org.
Anonymous tips can be sent at the Pleasantville police website or the www.crimestoppersatlantic.com website for the Atlantic County Crime Stoppers.
