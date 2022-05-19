 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Teenager reported missing to Middle Township police

A teenager was reported missing to the Middle Township Police Department Tuesday. The family of the missing teenager, Paige Thompson, last heard from Thompson on Tuesday at around 9:45 p.m., according to a police advisory.

Thompson is 5’4’’, 120 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes and may be in the company of a male that was not identified.

Those with information about Thompson’s location are urged to call Middle Township police at (609) 465-8700.

Contact Chris Doyle

cdoyle@pressofac.com

