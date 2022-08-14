 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Teenager missing in Atlantic City

An Atlantic City teenager is missing, according to a post on the Atlantic City Police Department Facebook page.

The 17-year-old, whose name is given by police as Nagila Watson, was last seen Saturday night near the Carver Hall Apartments, around the 500 blocks of north Tennessee and South Carolina avenues in Atlantic City. Watson is described as an African American female who is 5 feet tall and weighs about 120 pounds.

Those with relevant information are urged to call the department’s Criminal Investigation Section at (609) 347-5766. One can send an anonymous tip by sending a text message that begins ACPD to 847411, or tip411.

