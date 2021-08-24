Teen sentenced to probation for Seaside Park shooting

SEASIDE PARK — A borough teenager has been sentenced to 36 months of juvenile probation after carrying out a shooting and robbery last year, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday.

Michael Jedziniak, 18, will serve his sentence under the watch of the Juvenile Intensive Supervision Program and must successfully complete a residential program, a prosecutor's spokesperson said in a news release.

Upon successful completion of the program, Jedziniak will serve another 18 months and be supervised by the Ocean County Probation Department.

On Oct. 27, 2020, police responded to I Street for a reported shooting in conjunction with a robbery.

A short time later, officers in a police vehicle in neighboring Seaside Heights were told by the driver of a white BMW that one of the passengers was the victim of a robbery and shooting.

The victim was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, where they were treated for their injuries and released.

Following an investigation, police discovered that Jedziniak, who was 17 at the time, was the perpetrator. He was arrested and charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Jedziniak has been at the Ocean County Juvenile Detention Center since his arrest.

