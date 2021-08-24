 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Teen sentenced to probation for Seaside Park shooting
0 comments

Teen sentenced to probation for Seaside Park shooting

{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel Ocean icon.jpg

Wednesday will be just like Tuesday, with heat and humidity taking control. Meteorologist Joe Martucci says the heat will peak Thursday. Tune in to see what will happen after that, including a pair of cooler than average summer days in the forecast.

SEASIDE PARK — A borough teenager has been sentenced to 36 months of juvenile probation after carrying out a shooting and robbery last year, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday.

Michael Jedziniak, 18, will serve his sentence under the watch of the Juvenile Intensive Supervision Program and must successfully complete a residential program, a prosecutor's spokesperson said in a news release.

Upon successful completion of the program, Jedziniak will serve another 18 months and be supervised by the Ocean County Probation Department.

On Oct. 27, 2020, police responded to I Street for a reported shooting in conjunction with a robbery.

A short time later, officers in a police vehicle in neighboring Seaside Heights were told by the driver of a white BMW that one of the passengers was the victim of a robbery and shooting.

The victim was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, where they were treated for their injuries and released.

Following an investigation, police discovered that Jedziniak, who was 17 at the time, was the perpetrator. He was arrested and charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Jedziniak has been at the Ocean County Juvenile Detention Center since his arrest.

Contact Molly Shelly:

609-272-7241

mshelly@pressofac.com

Twitter @mollycshelly

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

House Dems push Biden to extend August 31 deadline

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News