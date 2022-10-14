Teen motorcyclist fatally injured in Stafford Township crash

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — A 19-year-old motorcyclist was fatally injured on Wednesday when he crashed into a van, police said.
Dylan Destefano, of Manahawkin, was riding his motorcycle on Hilliard Boulevard when he crossed lanes and hit a Dodge Ram van driven by Max Serrao, 28, also of Manahawkin, police said in a news release.
Destefano sustained significant injuries and was pronounced dead at Southern Ocean Medical Center.
Traffic was detoured for over an hour while the crash was investigated, police said.
The Traffic Safety Bureau continues to investigate.
Crash witnesses are asked to contact officer Giovanni DeMarco at 609-597-1189 ext. 8456 or gdemarco@staffordpolice.org.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
