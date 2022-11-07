Teen injured by car in Somers Point

SOMERS POINT — A teenage bicyclist was hospitalized on Saturday after being struck by a car in the city.
At 5:57 p.m., police found the 14-year-old in the area of Ocean Heights Avenue and the bike path, Chief Robert Somers said Monday.
The teen was taken to AtlantiCare's trauma center before being airlifted to Cooper Hospital in Camden, Somers said. The bicyclist's condition listed as critical.
The vehicle's driver, Tia Coppin, 25, of Atlantic City, was uninjured by the crash, Somers said.
Speed is not considered to have caused the crash, Somers said.
