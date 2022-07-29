Teen faces aggravated sexual assault charges in Sea Isle attack

SEA ISLE CITY — A 19-year-old from Pennsylvania faces charges of aggravated sexual assault, aggravated assault and assault by strangulation after an early-morning attack that took place on the beach near 33rd Street.

Francis Grady, 19, of Springfield, Pennsylvania, remains in Cape May County jail after the charges, which officials announced on Friday. He will be held pending a detention hearing.

No information was released about the victim, including the individual’s condition or the extent of any injuries.

The assault took place in the early morning, according to police. An investigation by the Sea Isle City detectives and the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office led to the arrest, police stated.

The assault charges are second-degree charges, while the aggravated sexual assault charge is a crime of the first degree. Officials said that all charges are accusations, and that the accused is presumed to be innocent “unless or until” found guilty.

A first-degree crime, if someone is found guilty, carries a maximum of 20 years in state prison, and second-degree crimes carry a maximum of 10 years in prison.