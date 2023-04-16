The Cumberland & Cape May Counties Teen Arts Festival on March 29 drew nearly 1,000 high school students to the downtown Millville area for an event highlighting young artists.

The event was co-hosted by Rowan College of South Jersey’s (RCSJ) Arts & Innovation Center, the Levoy Theatre, the Riverfront Renaissance Center for the Arts, and the Millville Glasstown Arts District. Vineland High School, Millville High School, and Cape May County Technical School were a few of the high schools represented at the event.

The purpose of the event was to promote the value of arts education in schools, with students visiting locations such as Rowan's Arts & Innovation Center, the Levoy Theatre and the Riverfront Renaissance Center for the Arts.

Students took part in exhibits and performances, critiques and workshops and were able to submit film, creative writing and visual art projects that were critiqued by professional judges. A winner's ceremony will be held Wednesday, April 19 at the Levoy Theatre.

The Arts & Innovation Center hosted an exhibit of student artwork.

“When the kids come in and see their artwork hung and they have the extra bonus of being selected by the state, they’re just beaming and excited,” said Jackie Sandro-Greenwell, director, Fine Arts and Clay College, RCSJ–Cumberland. “Their teachers are proud, they’re proud. That gives them such confidence and self-esteem.”

For more information about the Rowan College of South Jersey Arts & Innovation Center, visit RCSJ.edu/ArtsInnovation.