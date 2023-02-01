Technology, community policing emphasized in Lower Township annual police report

LOWER TOWNSHIP — Drones, laptops and nine new submachine guns will be brought to bear to fight crime in the township, according to the Police Department’s annual report for 2022 released Friday.

The 67-page report outlines new initiatives for the department, describes the work officers have been doing and sets the priorities for 2023.

Among those goals are putting a new police drone to use, enhancing the bike and ATV patrols for the department and replacing aging stun guns with new, higher-tech models.

The department already has a bike-mounted unit but plans to expand its visibility. The report calls for bike patrols along the Delaware Bay, in neighborhoods and on the bike path, as well as in community parks, increasing the department’s visibility for residents and business owners.

The report also calls for additional training and education of officers in marijuana, now legal in the state, and impaired driving, and increasing positive contacts between officers and juveniles.

In 2022, the department purchased a DJI Matrice 30T drone and trained officers in its use.

Sometimes called an unmanned aerial system, or UAS, the drones are operated by trained officers. According to township Administrator Michael Laffey, the drone cost $17,425.

“In 2023, we aim to take our UAS program a step farther,” the report states. “We will continue to train new officers in the safe operation of the UAS and insure they are FAA compliant.”

Police Chief Kevin Lewis said the drone will be used in search-and-rescue operations. It is equipped with infrared cameras that will allow it to be used to find people at night.

Mayor Frank Sippel envisions a variety of uses, including in code enforcement. For instance, he said, officers have in the past walked along the Delaware Bay beach to find people who allow their dogs off leash, which is against city code. Sippel said that was time consuming. Using the drone would be much faster.

“The use of technology, intelligence and the constant analyzing of data allows us to address problems often as they arise and before they become endemic,” Lewis wrote in the report. “Officer safety and the well-being of our community remain our highest priority.”

What the report describes as submachine guns, put in the field in 2022, are MPX carbines that use pistol ammunition. According to Lewis, they have less penetrating power than the standard patrol rifle that officers use.

As Lewis described it, the new firearms could be used in instances where there may be concern for rounds penetrating walls and endangering others, in cases where an armed response is required. Officers who participate in the Cape May County SWAT program, and those who have had military training, will continue to use the higher-velocity rifles, Lewis said.

The report also states that the department bought seven new laptops for administration personnel, and discusses new software put into use, as well as updating the notification system to alert residents of emergencies.

Laffey said computers have become essential gear for officers.

The department also developed a wellness program and equipped a fitness center for police in the Public Safety Building. The equipment was donated by a private fitness center. Offices can use the facility before or after their shift, Lewis said.

“Some officers are coming in on their days off rather than paying for a fitness membership elsewhere,” Lewis said.

The chief recently completed his first anniversary in the job, being sworn in at the end of 2021. Sippel spoke highly of the new chief and his staff, saying the department is in good hands.

The department has 50 sworn officers, four class II special law enforcement officers and six civilian employees.

The annual report discusses the police accreditation program in which Lower Township participates, and outlines data for the year. Officers responded to 51,412 calls for service last year, up compared to the three previous years. The lowest number of calls took place in 2020, for which the report cites COVID-19.

Last year saw 327 adults arrested by township police, according to the report, and 37 juveniles.

There were 27 simple assaults reported for the year, 642 disorderly conduct incidents, 445 animal complaints, 141 fire calls, 36 death investigations, 68 missing persons or runaways and 32,274 residential and commercial property checks.

Police reported 18 bias incidents in 2022, with 16 each year reported in 2020 and 2021, and two reported in 2019. The report also details a change to a new reporting system, with the department moving to the more detailed National Incident-Based Reporting System, replacing the former Uniformed Crime Report.

Most incidents in the report were down in 2020, when much of the country was locked down, with a notable exception. That year included the most domestic violence incidents in the township.

Police report a total of 504 domestic violence incidents in 2020, compared with 449 in 2019, 484 in 2021 and 499 in 2022. The year 2020 also saw the most incidents involving criminal complaints.

The report shows 444 accidents in the township last year, including 130 in which there were injuries, and two fatalities. It shows 20 incidents in which officers used force, up from four the year before, and 19 cases of work-related injuries for the year.

Police deployed the emergency opioid overdose drug naloxone 44 times last year, down from 64 in 2021, and the prescription drug take-back program collected more than 315 pounds of drugs.

The report includes some notable cases, including one that thankfully turned out to be a hoax.

On Oct. 14, police received a call that a female was at Lower Cape May Regional High School with a gun and that 13 students had been shot. Officers responded to the school, while others set up a command post and officers from other jurisdictions responded. No injured students were found in the first search of the school, and a second search was conducted.

“In the end, the call was determined to be a hoax, however all who responded that day believed they were responding to a real event and showed no hesitation in the performance of their duties,” the report states.