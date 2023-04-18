ATLANTIC CITY — Believing gambling will increasingly become modernized through online wagering, the resort's data center provider is expanding its capacity, making it capable of logging and tracking more player activity.

Continent 8, which opened its city operation in 2014, officially opened Phase 3 of its city data center expansion Tuesday.

Local and state lawmakers and gaming officials gathered at the Atlantic City Convention Center as Continent 8 CEO Mike Tobin talked about how adding onto the current data center will make online gaming Atlantic City better equipped to manage virtual bets as their frequency grows.

Located in the Convention Center, the data hub stores gamblers' personal data, used to track playing trends.

Without having the latest technology available, the resort's gaming industry would face challenges meeting demand, Mayor Marty Small Sr. said.

There's also an economic benefit, he said.

"This will bring jobs for Atlantic City residents, getting the youth involved," Small said. "That truly means that we're investing in our future."

The data hub is housed deep within the Convention Center and away from public view. It features hundreds of computers working to process information from the online gaming industry.

Floor-to-ground generators keep the computers working constantly. The computers are located in other rooms in the Convention Center, kept cool by an air conditioning system.

The newest server additions, which use equipment from Amazon, Oracle and Schneider Electric, are separate from the first servers. Several computers are still being shipped, but space for them has been reserved, Marc Laliberte, global director for Asset Optimization, a tech company that monitors similar data hubs worldwide, said during a facility tour.

Tobin said company officials are hoping more ribbons will be cut in the future like the one Tuesday.

"Atlantic City is a special brand well beyond gaming," Tobin said. "What we've created here, people don't understand how high-tech this is. We compete with the big players."

Continent 8 launched in 1998. It provides cybersecurity and data services for clients around the world.

It's also the only independent IT provider licensed by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement to supply both data center and network services to online licensees, according to a company fact sheet.

The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority approved the expansion last February after Continent 8 asked to build a 5,330-square-foot modular addition to the outside of the Convention Center. The approved resolution gave CRDA's executive director the authority to negotiate a lease agreement for the project.

The company does not host online gaming, but rather provides the infrastructure for gaming companies. It has data centers on four continents, according to the company website, with a headquarters listed in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Continent 8’s Atlantic City operation serves New Jersey and New York.

Sean Pattwell, CRDA's executive director, said besides keeping the city up-to-date on the industry, advancing technology infrastructure in the city will help job growth through partnerships with Stockton University and Atlantic Cape Community College.

"People often talk about what Atlantic City used to be," Pattwell said. "I think what you all bring to the table is what Atlantic City can be. I think the economic development and the potential for workforce development, those are key issues that we are very, very interested in supporting."