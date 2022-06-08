Teach your parents well, Resiliency Institute tells Atlantic City students

ATLANTIC CITY — The New Jersey Resiliency Institute, whose mission is to inform citizens to lessen the risks of flooding and extreme weather, now has its own army.

An army of bi-lingual students, that is, equipped to teach their parents and grandparents — many of whom speak little or no English — about the dangers of flooding and other severe weather events, and how to protect themselves from them.

The institute, founded a year ago as the research and outreach arm of the New Jersey Coastal Coalition, has translated emergency evacuation information into 15 languages.

"Last year in Ida, people died because they didn't speak English," said Jim Eberwine, a member of the coalition and a retired National Weather Service meteorologist. "They simply did not understand warnings available to them."

The institute plans to do translations for a total of at least 40 languages and dialects, to try to cover most of the those spoken here.

City students read sections of the information in Spanish, French, Bengali and Twi at a press event on Wednesday at Pennsylvania Avenue School, to give the public examples of newly available translations.

The ceremony also celebrated the official grand opening of the institute's Atlantic City office on St. James Place.

Hurricane Ida hit New Orleans, and its remnants hit New Jersey days later, but still killed 30 people in the central and northern parts of the state, Eberwine said.

"A lot of people immigrants come from places where they get tropical storms, but they look at it differently," Eberwine said, and don't tend to evacuate.

But most newcomers to the U.S. also didn't come from heavily built up environments where water can become concentrated, such as it did during Ida.

Some died in basement apartments in North Jersey, not realizing the danger they were in, Eberwine said.

The translations will soon be put on the institute's web site at njri.org under "Take Action," where an English version is available and there is a wealth of information for all coastal dwellers.

The Coastal Coalition is a nonprofit group of waterfront communities formed to address future flood risks after Superstorm Sandy om 2012. Last summer, the coalition received $250,000 in state funding to study solutions to help shore towns become more resilient.

The funding is being used in part to establish and run the institute, which has been gifted free office space by the owners of the Irish Pub. The office is at 145 St. James Place in Atlantic City, near the pub.

Eighth-grader Mary Dauh, 14, read part of the evacuation information in Twi, an African language spoken in Ghana, from which her family emigrated about four years ago.

She came here speaking a little English, she said, but now speaks it quite well and feels confident about helping her family understand safety procedures.

Christopher Makuma, 14 and also an eighth-grader, is still learning English. He read the information in French, the language spoken in the Congo. His family only recently emigrated to Atlantic City from that African country, he said.

"The first step is to get the kids to go home and educate their parents," said William Thompson, the director of the Resiliency Institute, like they have done about recycling, water conservation and more. "The kids are bilingual, some parents aren't."

Also reading instructions in different languages were Esmerelda Marceno-Quinones, 13, reading in Spanish; Dipa Soha, 13, reading in Bengali; and Giani Watson, reading in English. Watson also speaks Spanish. All three are children of immigrants who grew up here and are comfortable in both English and their families' languages.

The coalition began in Atlantic County with just a few communities, and now includes 31 government participants across six counties, with additional associate partnerships, Executive Director Tom Quirk said.

Tidal flooding has increased in recent decades.

In Atlantic City specifically, there were an average of three flood events a year in the 1950s and 1960s. Between 2010 to 2015, that number increased to a little under 25, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Of the 1.9 inches of sea level rise seen per decade between 1993 and 2017, 0.9 inches is attributed to natural causes, 0.8 is attributed to increasing greenhouse gas emissions and 0.2 inches is attributed to uncharacterized components, according to a 2019 Rutgers Science and Technical Advisory Panel. Of particular note is the increase in the number of “sunny-day flooding” incidents, an unofficial term that highlights tidal flooding that occurs in the absence of a nor’easter or tropical system.

Press Staff Meteorologist Joe Martucci contributed to this report.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post 609-841-2895 mpost@pressofac.com

