Taylor Swift fans on Long Beach Island and beyond were in awe Friday evening as the mega-celebrity was spotted on the island.

The 12-time Grammy Award winner, currently in the midst of the immensely popular Eras tour, was spotted at the Black Whale restaurant at 100 N. Pennsylvania Avenue in Beach Haven, according to the New York Post.

Taylor Swift Goat on LBI pic.twitter.com/nuowdoaEwh — Swift (@SwiftHitter) August 18, 2023

Videos on social media show only a few people around to see Swift enter the restaurant during the day. However, scores of Swifties lined around the restaurant and streets trying to catch a glimpse of the 33-year-old singer-songwriter, who is no stranger to the Jersey Shore, as she left after sunset.

Swift was there to attend the wedding rehearsal dinner Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley, according to the New York Post. Antonoff, 39, a New Jersey native, has worked extensively with Taylor Swift as a producer, is the lead singer of the rock band Bleachers and guitarist for the band Fun. Qualley, 28, is an actress, most notably in the HBO series “The Leftovers,” according to IMDb.

Swift wasn't the only celebrity at the rehearsal dinner. Actors Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz were seen walking out of the seaside restaurant as well.

EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift — spotted with Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz — shut down a street in LBI, NJ ahead of Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley's star-studded wedding. pic.twitter.com/hhXDmsmhRC — Page Six (@PageSix) August 19, 2023

Swift, who is from Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, spent her summers as a child at her family's beach house in Stone Harbor, Cape May County. Swift sang at the former Henny's restaurant in town at 12 years old, according to a 2004 Press of Atlantic City interview with her at her family's shore home. At the time of the interview, her family had just moved to Nashville to begin her commercial music career.

