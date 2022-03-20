Tax program seeks to spur improvements in Wildwood

WILDWOOD — The Wildwood Board of Commissioners this month approved a tax incentive program aimed at encouraging development and home improvement.

The incentive has been in place for several years, according to Mayor Pete Byron. The recent vote was to continue the program.

“It has to be renewed every two years,” Byron said.

Under the program, property owners do not immediately pay more in taxes after completing an improvement. The rules are a little different from commercial properties, new development and home improvements.

“This isn’t just for new construction. It’s for commercial. It’s for residential,” Byron said. “It’s a good incentive for people.”

The abatement only applies to the assessed value of the improvements, not to the value of the land.

For commercial development, the assed value of the improvements is phased in over a five-year period. For instance, if someone built a new restaurant worth $500,000, the property owner would pay municipal taxes on the value of the land, plus 20% of the value of the new building, said Jason Hesley, Wildwood’s tax assessor.

The next year, the property would be taxed at 40% of the improvement value, then at 60%, then 80% until the abatement ends and the full assessment is taxed at 100% after five years.

For improvements to existing residential uses, such as condominiums or single family homes, the owner gets a 30% reduction in the value of the improvements for the first five years.

The tax assessor’s office decides which abatement applies, Hesley said.

“We have to see what category it falls into where the work is being done,” Hesley said. “It’s not a pick or chose.”

It can be a complicated process, he said, and is likely to get more complicated still.

Plans are to offer a more significant tax abatement for work on Pacific Avenue, as part of a sweeping redevelopment effort by the city and Cape May County for the commercial area.

Hesley indicated that more details of those plans will be announced soon.

Over the years, there have been several efforts to kick-start development along Pacific, where some businesses have survived for decades but many buildings remain stubbornly vacant.

Over the past year, the city has looked at designating much of Pacific Avenue as an area in need of redevelopment. An extensive study completed this month found that the area includes multiple buildings which are overcrowded on the properties, including a mix of commercial and residential uses over multiple blocks, many of them vacant.

“The majority of commercial properties do not represent contemporary design and appear to have been adapted to the current uses and configurations over time an in an ad-hoc manner,” the report reads.

The report specifies that property condemnation will not be part of the plan.

With more efforts pending, Hesley sees the existing tax abatement making a difference already.

“I think it’s a tool that Wildwood has used to get people to build and develop in Wildwood. We certainly have seen an uptick over the past few years,” he said.

He cited a spate of projects large and small, including new waterfront homes on Ottens Harbor that are selling for close to $1 million each to a new hotel on Atlantic Avenue, which he said was the first completely new hotel in the city in many years.

“Clearly it’s a tool that developers and Realtors are aware of. We see them selling new homes and advertising that they are eligible for the Wildwood tax exemption,” he said.

Hesley said his office gets calls each week about the program.

Last year, Byron touted an optimistic vision for the city. Today, some of that work is underway, including a residential project where the rectory for St. Ann’s once stood on Magnolia Avenue and a line of vacant clubs on Pacific Avenue at Schellenger Avenue have been demolished, with the walls going up for a project slated to house international student workers visiting on J-1 visas.

According to Byron, that project will not be ready for this summer, but he expects the first students to move in for the summer of 2023.

Contact Bill Barlow: 609-272-7290 bbarlow@pressofac.com Twitter @jerseynews_bill

