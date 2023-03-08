TOMS RIVER — Ocean County commissioners say their proposed budget for this fiscal year would continue to lower the county tax rate while providing funding for necessary programs for seniors and education.

Commissioners introduced their budget on March 1. The proposed budget totals about $552.4 million, a $72.5 million increase from 2022.

A public hearing is scheduled for April 5 at the Ocean County Administration Building on Hooper Avenue.

Commissioner John P. Kelly, who co-chairs the Department of Finance, said the budget includes $25.4 million available from the American Rescue Plan, and that both state and federal grants also contributed to the year-over-year rise.

The budget adds to the amount to be raised by taxes to $428.6 million, up from about $387.3 million last year, according to the budget document.

Under the budget, the Ocean County property tax rate is down by 2 cents, bringing the rate to 30.2 cents per $100 of equalized property value, officials said on Tuesday.

Kelly said that this year's budget "continues our conservative and disciplined approach to spending."

The 2023 budget includes funding for programs for seniors – home-delivered meals and outreach – veterans and human services ($8,797,021), funding for Ocean County College ($17,318,896) and the Ocean County Vocational Technical Schools ($21,746,628), road improvements that provide safety upgrades for drivers and pedestrians ($44,300,000 in capital), social services programs, ($19,326,691), parks and recreation ($8,659,444), transportation programs including Ocean Ride ($3,787,036), and law and public safety including the Sheriff’s Department, Prosecutor’s Office, Juvenile Services and Department of Corrections ($81,925,331).

If the budget is approved, the lawmakers would commission 27 capital improvement projects valued at $166 million. Some of those projects include the construction of the courthouse annex, voting machine purchases and a slew of traffic upgrades.

The budget also adds spending to the county schools and Department of Human Services and Social Services.

Commissioner Deputy Director Gary Quinn, who also co-chairs the Finance Department, said the lawmakers craft the budget throughout the year.

“It’s important we set priorities and keep those within the financial framework of this budget allowing us to keep Ocean County affordable for our residents, many of whom are retirees on fixed incomes, but to also provide quality programs and services,” Quinn said. “Our annual budget has an impact on the almost 650,000 people that call Ocean County home."