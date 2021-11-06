Tattoo Expo returns to Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Miguel Artello says he probably has "spent close to $20,000 on my tattoos over the last 20 years."
So, Artello, of Philadelphia, was in the right place Saturday: the Atlantic City Tattoo Expo.
"I look forward to this weekend every year," said Artello, who said he was attending for the fifth consecutive year. "I love coming out and seeing all of this beautiful artwork that the artists have done. I make sure I leave here with a new a tattoo every year."
The event returned for its 19th edition, taking place for the first time at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.
Close to 150 national and local tattoo artists were scheduled to attend throughout the weekend, giving tattoos and showing off their artwork. It was an opportunity for artists to promote their work and potentially gain lifelong clients.
Thousands of eventgoers spent their time getting tattoos, watching live entertainment, picking up some apparel and learning about the beauty of tattooing from the artists.
Competitions were held, including a contest featuring eventgoers showing off their best tattoos and the tattoo of the day, in which judges decided who had gotten the best inkwork done during the event that day.
Some of the featured tattoo shops giving ink were Asylum Tattoo, White Lotus, Anarchy Tattoo, Alliance 13, Dark Souls Tattoo, Handsome Devil Tattoo and Art N Soul Tattoo Studio.
Ted Wallen from White Lotus Tattoo shop, located in Toms River, said he encourages everyone to get some artwork done while they're at the event.
"This is a great opportunity for people to get a tattoo done by some of the best artists in the area," said Wallen "It's not often that you're able to just walk into a studio and have a tattoo done on you right there and then, so this gives people the impulse opportunity to sit down and get a tattoo done in just a few hours."
One of the vendors at the Expo was a company known as Tattoo Nurse. Tattoo Nurse bills itself as "the world's first medicated tattoo healing salve."
Developed by tattooist Michael Fusco, it's an all-natural medicated tattoo product created with "the world's best quality moisturizers," he said. "We use anti-inflammatory product, including cleansing butters and oils, to help heal the tattoo faster which helps lessen the pain as you get your work done."
Tattoo Nurse originated in 2016, and the company been doing continuous research and trials to refine and balance its product, Fusco said.
The expo was first held in 2001 at the Atlantic City Convention Center, then moved to Tropicana Atlantic City before finding its way to the Hard Rock this year.
