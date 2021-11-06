Tattoo Expo returns to Atlantic City

Ted Wallen from White Lotus Tattoo shop, located in Toms River, said he encourages everyone to get some artwork done while they're at the event.

"This is a great opportunity for people to get a tattoo done by some of the best artists in the area," said Wallen "It's not often that you're able to just walk into a studio and have a tattoo done on you right there and then, so this gives people the impulse opportunity to sit down and get a tattoo done in just a few hours."

One of the vendors at the Expo was a company known as Tattoo Nurse. Tattoo Nurse bills itself as "the world's first medicated tattoo healing salve."

Developed by tattooist Michael Fusco, it's an all-natural medicated tattoo product created with "the world's best quality moisturizers," he said. "We use anti-inflammatory product, including cleansing butters and oils, to help heal the tattoo faster which helps lessen the pain as you get your work done."

Tattoo Nurse originated in 2016, and the company been doing continuous research and trials to refine and balance its product, Fusco said.

The expo was first held in 2001 at the Atlantic City Convention Center, then moved to Tropicana Atlantic City before finding its way to the Hard Rock this year.

