Target receives site plan approval at former Kmart site in Somers Point.

SOMERS POINT—A Target store is officially coming to the city after it received site plan approval from the city's Planning Board Wednesday night.
"Without a doubt I think this is an asset to Somers Point," said Mayor Jack Glasser, who sits on the Planning Board.
Support Local Journalism
Board chairman, Paul Striefsky, added that the store will bring more business and employment opportunities to the city.
An opening date for the store was not discussed at Wednesday's meeting.
The Target would be part of a shopping center formerly anchored by Kmart, which closed at the end of 2019. A Big Lots and PetSmart are current tenants in the strip mall. The site sits on five acres of commercially zoned property owned by Somers Point Builders Inc., a Philadelphia firm.
Contact: 609-272-7239
Twitter @ACPress_CJ
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.