Target receives site plan approval at former Kmart site in Somers Point.
Target receives site plan approval at former Kmart site in Somers Point.

Target Store

A Target is expected to open at the site of the former Kmart in Somers Point, according to the city.

SOMERS POINT—A Target store is officially coming to the city after it received site plan approval from the city's Planning Board Wednesday night.

"Without a doubt I think this is an asset to Somers Point," said Mayor Jack Glasser, who sits on the Planning Board.

Board chairman, Paul Striefsky, added that the store will bring more business and employment opportunities to the city.

An opening date for the store was not discussed at Wednesday's meeting.

The Target would be part of a shopping center formerly anchored by Kmart, which closed at the end of 2019. A Big Lots and PetSmart are current tenants in the strip mall. The site sits on five acres of commercially zoned property owned by Somers Point Builders Inc., a Philadelphia firm.

 

