Tangle over lights strung up on Washington Street Mall

CAPE MAY — City Council has delayed a vote on a $15,000 contribution to a project to bring more light to the Washington Street Mall after the plans ran afoul of the city’s Historic Preservation Commission.
“I tried to get this project stopped, as you all know. The project is continuing. There are lights being strung,” said Warren Coupland, the chairman of the HPC, at a council meeting Wednesday.
At the meeting, Coupland said the HPC does not have the authority to approve or deny the lighting plans for the mall. But he said the commission has an obligation to advise City Council on the plans.
The mall merchants came up with the plan and raised about $88,000 to fund it. City Manager Mike Voll suggested the city put another $15,000 toward the work, which would need council approval.
Council has not said yes, at least so far.
Coupland said members of an HPC subcommittee spoke with the merchants, organized as the Business Improvement District. But he said they have not yet submitted a formal application on the project. He said the plan has been deemed incomplete.
“In order for the HPC to meet its legal obligation, they need to submit a complete plan,” Coupland said. He recommended the plan be tabled until then.
The thing is, the lights are already up.
Hilary Pritchard, a longtime business owner who leads the mall merchant group, said Friday if the HPC members are concerned about the brightness or layout of the lights, they can just come take a look at them. The LED lights are strung in a zig-zag pattern across the mall.
According to Pritchard, the contractor had a limited time to undertake the work, so if the merchants wanted them up, they had to move quickly.
“We didn’t want to wait until spring to get the lights up. We wanted them up for the holidays,” she said.
According to Pritchard, the business owners wanted to do something special for the 50th anniversary of the creation of the mall. Washington Street had been the city’s commercial district for far longer, but it was in 1971 that the street was closed to traffic and reinvented as a pedestrian mall.
In a phone interview Friday, Pritchard said the merchants wanted to do something special and decided the mall was often dark, even with additional lights on trees, which were added years ago. She said Pamela Smarro of Madames Port organized the effort, which included raising funds from businesses owners and contributors.
Pritchard said the merchants were not aware they needed to get input from the Historic Preservation Commission for the work, and added when they did meet with the HPC, members wanted testimony from lighting experts and other details.
At the City Council meeting, Voll said he did not know the merchants had to go before the HPC. But he praised the lighting efforts.
“I thought it was a great project. I thought the council fully supports the operation down there and the beautification of the Washington Street Mall,” Voll told council members. “If we’re going to tell the Washington Street Mall merchants that we don’t support and do our part, I think we’re neglecting our responsibility.”
Still, council members voted to hold off on any contribution to the project until the HPC’s requirements were met. A resolution to approve the funding was tabled at the meeting.
“I think we’re all a little disappointed how this went down. You know our support of the HPC,” said Mayor Zack Mullock.
Pritchard said she wanted to keep the focus on the mall anniversary, and the fact that the merchants were ready to chip in for a beautification project. She added there is a possibility of a second phase, depending on funding. That would add similar lights to Lyle Lane just off the mall, she said.
