Tangle over lights strung up on Washington Street Mall

Hilary Pritchard, a longtime business owner who leads the mall merchant group, said Friday if the HPC members are concerned about the brightness or layout of the lights, they can just come take a look at them. The LED lights are strung in a zig-zag pattern across the mall.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to Pritchard, the contractor had a limited time to undertake the work, so if the merchants wanted them up, they had to move quickly.

“We didn’t want to wait until spring to get the lights up. We wanted them up for the holidays,” she said.

According to Pritchard, the business owners wanted to do something special for the 50th anniversary of the creation of the mall. Washington Street had been the city’s commercial district for far longer, but it was in 1971 that the street was closed to traffic and reinvented as a pedestrian mall.

In a phone interview Friday, Pritchard said the merchants wanted to do something special and decided the mall was often dark, even with additional lights on trees, which were added years ago. She said Pamela Smarro of Madames Port organized the effort, which included raising funds from businesses owners and contributors.