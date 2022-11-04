Tanger Outlets The Walk announces Black Friday hours

ATLANTIC CITY — Tanger Outlets The Walk will welcome the first round of Black Friday shoppers at 6 a.m. on Nov. 25, the shopping company said.
Black Friday shoppers can visit the outlet's stores until 9 p.m. that day, the company said in a news release.
Saying it is providing "extended hours," the outlets will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Nov. 26 and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 27.
Some store hours may vary.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.