 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tanger Outlets The Walk announces Black Friday hours

  • 0
Black Friday

Crowds of people at The Walk Tanger Outlets in Atlantic City during Black Friday Nov 27, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

ATLANTIC CITY — Tanger Outlets The Walk will welcome the first round of Black Friday shoppers at 6 a.m. on Nov. 25, the shopping company said.

Black Friday shoppers can visit the outlet's stores until 9 p.m. that day, the company said in a news release.

Saying it is providing "extended hours," the outlets will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Nov. 26 and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 27.

Some store hours may vary.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

The pros and cons of Daylight Saving Time

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News