Tanger Outlets makes progress in the year after looting, vandalism

ATLANTIC CITY — A little more than a year after becoming the backdrop of looting and vandalism, and following a year of restrictions due to the pandemic, the Tanger Outlets The Walk shopping mall is rebounding by adding new businesses and expanding its offerings.
Consisting of 17 buildings stretched over nine city blocks, The Walk is undergoing a renaissance this summer as it awaits the opening of new stores and a police substation and recently unveiled an urban beekeeping program.
"It feels fantastic," Donna Danielson, general manager of The Walk said about the new additions. "We're really excited about this."
The Walk is the first thing visitors see as they come off the Atlantic City Expressway and into the resort.
The area was bustling with visitors shopping, dining and enjoying the warm weather Monday afternoon.
Among the shoppers were Wanda and Don Blose, here on vacation from Allentown.
The Bloses said they come to the resort strictly to visit The Walk.
"We've been shopping here before and right now we're staying in Brigantine," Wanda said. "But if we come to Atlantic City, it’s for the outlets."
The close proximity of the shops, coupled with the decent prices have kept the couple coming back.
"It's the convenience of everything being so close together," Don said. "And the prices, I mean, I got a pair of shoes for $13. Come on, you can't beat that."
Raina Williams, the manager of the Beef Jerky Outlet, said that tourism and sales at the outlets have increased since last summer.
"There's been a lot of progress with the tourism," Williams said. "I've been here for three years and of course last year, there were less visitors. But I can honestly say, I see more tourism now than even before the pandemic. And the sales have definitely increased as well, both in person and online. I mean we're struggling just to keep up with all of our orders."
Muhquan Younger, an employee at the Beef Jerky Outlet, agreed with Williams.
"As soon as I came in (today,) I had eight orders to fill right away, it's crazy," Younger said.
The scene Monday was in stark contrast to the one in May 2020 when looting and vandalism broke following what had been a peaceful protest on May 31 against the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis Police.
A group of more than 300 people roamed the city's business district, broke into storefronts and stole items. All together, 57 stores had sustained property damage.
A final estimate was never determined but at the time, police said the incident caused the affected businesses to lose "several million dollars."
During the event, police arrested 17 and eventually went on to charge 95 people in connection with the incident.
Williams said that crime-wise, things at The Walk have been quiet over the past few months.
"At any retail store, you're going to have people that come in and steal but we don't get a whole lot of it here (at Beef Jerky Outlet)," Williams said.
The district hit a low when The Columbia Store boarded up its windows in February, citing recent break ins and lack of a response by the city.
That led to The Walk and Atlantic City police collaborating to establish a police substation behind the Nike Factory Store on Arkansas Avenue. City Council approved the measure during a meeting on May 19.
The unmanned station will allow police and detail officers employed by the outlets to fill out reports closer to the areas they patrol, interim Officer-in-Charge James Sarkos said during the meeting.
The substation, which will be paid for by the outlets, will also provide an area for bicycle storage and a place where officers can use the bathroom.
In April, Danielson revealed more good news to the city's Executive Council, telling the board that The Walk is expects to add more than 18,000 square feet of new retail space.
The new businesses set to move into The Walk include a escape room, a vegan restaurant, a selfie museum, a children's boutique and an ice cream parlor.
Later this month, The Walk will also install a honeybee colony on the roof of the shopping center.
Throughout the summer, the center will host educational bee workshops for the public with resident beekeeper Allison Gratton.
By the height of the season in July, up to 50,000 bees will be in each hive, according to officials.
The Walk hopes to see just as many shoppers this summer.
"It's great to see everyone coming out, getting back to normal and coming back to life," Williams said.
