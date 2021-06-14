Tanger Outlets makes progress in the year after looting, vandalism

"It's the convenience of everything being so close together," Don said. "And the prices, I mean, I got a pair of shoes for $13. Come on, you can't beat that."

Raina Williams, the manager of the Beef Jerky Outlet, said that tourism and sales at the outlets have increased since last summer.

"There's been a lot of progress with the tourism," Williams said. "I've been here for three years and of course last year, there were less visitors. But I can honestly say, I see more tourism now than even before the pandemic. And the sales have definitely increased as well, both in person and online. I mean we're struggling just to keep up with all of our orders."

Muhquan Younger, an employee at the Beef Jerky Outlet, agreed with Williams.

"As soon as I came in (today,) I had eight orders to fill right away, it's crazy," Younger said.

The scene Monday was in stark contrast to the one in May 2020 when looting and vandalism broke following what had been a peaceful protest on May 31 against the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis Police.

A group of more than 300 people roamed the city's business district, broke into storefronts and stole items. All together, 57 stores had sustained property damage.