Tanger Outlets educating shoppers, community with urban beekeeping program

A special breed of honeybee was selected for the program for its docility and over the summer, will pollinate the resort's flora and fauna within a three-mile radius, Gratton said.

Honeybees can visit more than 2,000 flowers in one day, which greatly increases the chance of a plant producing a fruit or vegetable, according to the Plant Bee Foundation, a nonprofit organization that uses bees to foster environmental literacy.

On a commercial level, honeybees pollinate more than 100 crops grown in North America every year and contribute $15 billion to the United States economy annually.

But over the last 60 years, the rate of honeybee colonies in the country have steadily declined from six million in 1947 to 2.5 million in 2017. The loss of bees is due to several factors such as parasites, pesticides and harmful farming practices.

The program is expected to produce around 100 jars of honey, which the center plans on jarring and sharing with the community.

Donna Danielson, the Walk's general manager, said she is most excited to educate visitors and Atlantic City residents alike.