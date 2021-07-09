Tanger Outlets educating shoppers, community with urban beekeeping program

ATLANTIC CITY — Summer in the resort just got a little sweeter with the addition of a honeybee colony at Tanger Outlets The Walk.
On the roof of the shopping center's Atlantic Avenue location, more than 50,000 honeybees will be hard at work for the next several months producing nearly 100 jars of honey.
During a tour of the program on Wednesday, a group of nearly 15 visitors were able to get up close and personal with the bees while learning about their daily life and the role they play in the environment.
Throughout the summer, the shopping center will hold educational workshops with its collaborator Alveole, an international social beekeeping company that focuses on bringing beekeeping to urban areas.
"We bring this little slice of nature to urban folks," said Allison Gratton, who is the head beekeeper for Tanger's hive. "Not only so they (residents) can have some nature in an urban area but also to educate and engage people with the natural world. We find that honey bees are these magical ambassadors that just bring people together."
Gratton said the workshops will include meeting with the bees, learning about what it takes to harvest honey and learning about pollinators in general.
"Because they (pollinators) are such an integral part of our environment," Gratton said.
A special breed of honeybee was selected for the program for its docility and over the summer, will pollinate the resort's flora and fauna within a three-mile radius, Gratton said.
Honeybees can visit more than 2,000 flowers in one day, which greatly increases the chance of a plant producing a fruit or vegetable, according to the Plant Bee Foundation, a nonprofit organization that uses bees to foster environmental literacy.
On a commercial level, honeybees pollinate more than 100 crops grown in North America every year and contribute $15 billion to the United States economy annually.
But over the last 60 years, the rate of honeybee colonies in the country have steadily declined from six million in 1947 to 2.5 million in 2017. The loss of bees is due to several factors such as parasites, pesticides and harmful farming practices.
The program is expected to produce around 100 jars of honey, which the center plans on jarring and sharing with the community.
Donna Danielson, the Walk's general manager, said she is most excited to educate visitors and Atlantic City residents alike.
"It's so neat and unique and we're giving back to our local community, we're so excited," Danielson said. "We're in retail and we do fun events all the time but to be able to give back to the environment, that's not something you see all the time so I'm really glad Tanger brought this on."
The program has already taught Danielson more than she ever thought was possible.
"I've already learned so much from them, for instance I had no idea that honey bees were calm," Danielson said. "I mean I had my hand right there in the hive, it was so cool to be educated like that."
Gratton said the program can be very transformative for its participants.
"It opens peoples minds to what is around them, what their environment is made of," Gratton said. "And how they can make a difference in the local ecology by supporting pollinators and by being more engaged with nature."
Information on upcoming workshops can be found on tangeroutlet.com/atlanticcity/events
