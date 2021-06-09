Tanger Outlets announces urban beekeeping program

ATLANTIC CITY — Tanger Outlets The Walk will see tens of thousands of new residents by July.

On Wednesday, Tanger Outlets announced the installation of a honeybee colony on the center's rooftop this month. The program is in collaboration with social beekeeping company Alveole.

Throughout the summer, the center will also host educational bee workshops for the public, according to a news release from Tanger. Resident beekeeper Allison Gratton will regularly visit the colony, and those interested will be able to follow along via social media. The release added that she will provide a "hands-on, interactive experience."

A special breed of honeybee was selected for the program for its docility, the release added.

By the height of the season in July, up to 50,000 bees will be in each hive. It's estimated that they will produced 100 jars worth of honey, which will be harvested and shared with the public.

"Sharing the city with our winged neighbors is a simple, natural way to positively impact the environment," Tanger Outlets Atlantic City Marketing Director Rachel Hentschel said in the release. "We’re eager to share the buzzworthy details of upcoming workshops that will educate our shoppers, brands and community on the critical role honeybees play in our ecosystem."

Contact Ahmad Austin: 609-272-7404 aaustin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressAustin

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.