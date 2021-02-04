Take Out Thursdays returning to Vineland

VINELAND — Main Street Vineland on Thursday announced the return of Take Out Thursdays, a program that spotlights local restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program was first introduced in April.
“It was a program that served two purposes,” Main Street Vineland Executive Director Russell Swanson said in a news release. “It was our way of helping to drive foot traffic into the restaurants at a time when they needed it the most. Wining and dining were out of the question, or even sitting down for quick meal. It was left to takeouts and pickup and delivery to drive business.”
The second purpose, Swanson said, was to help residents discover Landis Avenue’s “variety of restaurants that serve genuine ethnic cuisine.”
Taste Buds will be the first restaurant featured Feb. 11. The month will also feature Vegans Are Us and Landis Pig Roast. Main Street Vineland will post each week’s featured restaurant on its Facebook page.
