Take a look back to when the mob and Al Capone came to Atlantic City for some strategic planning

"The past few nights found him making whoopee, boom-boom or what you have in several of the resort's best known night clubs and on Monday night early he rubbed elbows with police and detectives at the All-Time boxing show at the Waltz Dream Arena," the paper wrote.

It reported he "holds the welcome key to Atlantic City with full privilege to enjoy himself and partake of the resort's famous hospitality like any distinguished visitor."

Capone packed up the following day, but in Philadelphia was quickly arrested and sentenced to a year in prison for carrying a handgun. Crime historians believe it was either a ploy to keep him out of harm's way or divert attention from other mobsters.

An unsigned Press squib at the bottom of the page cracked wise: "Did Al Capone return the key of the city before he left here to get himself pinched in Philadelphia?"

He divulged to the papers that he and other underworld leaders met in Atlantic City, but only revealed they were making peace.

* * *