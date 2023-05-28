Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

"Taco Tuesday" has become such a wildly popular catch phrase that it's probably uttered millions of times a week in homes across America.

The roots of the phrase can be traced back to the Jersey Shore and Gregory's Bar and Restaurant more than 40 years ago.

Now, an effort by Taco Bell to claim the phrase for all people - and so the chain can use it in advertising - has rekindled that story.

The bar owns the trademark to the phrase in New Jersey. Taco John's, a Wyoming-based eatery, holds the trademark everywhere else in the country.

Taco Bell's argument is that anyone should be able to use the phrase. Not letting them do so is like "depriving the world of sunshine itself," the company claims.

While the legal battle looms, Gregory's has enjoyed another moment in that sunshine in terms of media coverage

Owner Greg Gregory told the Wall Street Journal the bar's salsa recipe was taken from a recipe published in Playboy magazine.

Gregory also said that he created the night to stay ahead of the competition, including a rival bar that promoted a "Drink and Drown Wednesday."

He may have been referring to a December 1979 promotion for a competitor's "Drink and Drown week," (a worse promotion, if you ask us, in terms of personal and public health.)

A review of The Press' archives turned up a few "other" nights that didn't have the staying power of Taco Tuesday like:

"Won Ton Wednesday," another Gregory's promotion that coincided with Taco Tuesday in the 80s.

An Atlantic City bar's weekly "Steak-on-a-Stick" special.

Early returns on Taco Tuesday weren't clear that the night would last, but soon it became a hit and the bar has made more 2 million tacos since.