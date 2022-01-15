TackleDirect building in Egg Harbor City still possible, mayor says

In a special City Council meeting in December, more than 100 people protested the plans.

After hearing the public’s displeasure, council voted to reverse its decision to declare the lake park a redevelopment area, stopping TackleDirect’s building from being constructed near the lake.

Jiampetti said officials are unsure whether the public’s outcry may have hurt chances for TackleDirect coming to the city.

“We don’t really know how much level of interest TackleDirect has anymore after the meeting that night,” she said.

The lake park has been in the public’s trust since the late 1800s, when the city was founded, leaving it untouchable for developers, the Pinelands Preservation Alliance previously has said.

However, development could have proceeded because the area was considered underdeveloped, based on a city Land Use Board-commissioned study.

Many in the area balked at the plans, saying creating one new large business could lead to more, and that recreation in the area and homes for wildlife would be lost.

