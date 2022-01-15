 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TackleDirect building in Egg Harbor City still possible, mayor says
TackleDirect building in Egg Harbor City still possible, mayor says

121621-pac-nws-lake

On December 15 2021, at the Egg Harbor City Community School, Residents and members of the Pinelands Preservation Alliance attended a special meeting of the City Council discussing the possibility of development of the Lake Campground area. Egg Harbor City Mayor Lisa Jiampetti makes her remarks.

 MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS

EGG HARBOR CITY — A new TackleDirect building in the city may still happen despite public displeasure with the company’s previous plan to build one at its lake park.

The fishing gear company and city officials, Mayor Lisa Jiampetti said, have continued examining sites for the proposed facility.

Previous plans included a large warehouse and man-made pond at the lake park.

The city has suggested to TackleDirect a site near Cedar Creek High School and Moss Mill Road, where it believes the suggested building could fit.

Negotiations haven’t continued for a few weeks, Jiampetti said.

“We did our due diligence in finding something that would accommodate the building,” Jiampetti said, adding she hopes TackleDirect’s owners would still consider calling the city home.

TackleDirect representatives did not respond to a request for comment Friday. The company has a retail store in Egg Harbor Township.

Jiampetti said the new site originally was intended to be space for housing, but those plans fell through.

TackleDirect’s owners were eyeing vacant, wooded land on Philadelphia Avenue adjacent to the city’s lake park, a recreational area for swimmers, campers and the Boys Scouts of America.

In a special City Council meeting in December, more than 100 people protested the plans.

After hearing the public’s displeasure, council voted to reverse its decision to declare the lake park a redevelopment area, stopping TackleDirect’s building from being constructed near the lake.

Jiampetti said officials are unsure whether the public’s outcry may have hurt chances for TackleDirect coming to the city.

“We don’t really know how much level of interest TackleDirect has anymore after the meeting that night,” she said.

The lake park has been in the public’s trust since the late 1800s, when the city was founded, leaving it untouchable for developers, the Pinelands Preservation Alliance previously has said.

However, development could have proceeded because the area was considered underdeveloped, based on a city Land Use Board-commissioned study.

Many in the area balked at the plans, saying creating one new large business could lead to more, and that recreation in the area and homes for wildlife would be lost.

Lisa Jiampetti

Jiampetti

 PROVIDED

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

