Syrup flows in South Jersey

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The syrup is starting to flow into the South Jersey.

The Stockton Maple Project held a public exhibition at its site on the campus Thursday.

Interested onlookers from the area came by to watch the team tap the red maple trees, extract their sap and prepare for the creation of maple syrup.

Stockton Mathematics Professor Judith Vogel, the lead on the maple project, spoke to an assembled crowd about how maple-syrup production has traditionally been a cause for community celebration.

She explained the scientific process behind maple sugaring and invited the crowd to explore the site. Later, Vogel said she was proud of how the project has developed over the last year.

“It’s very exciting, because as it grows here in production, it is also growing in the community,” Vogel said. “We’re just getting so many more people participating and interested and just learning and that’s our goal here.”

The project uses the red maple trees local to Stockton’s campus to produce syrup. The apparatus involved in the sugaring process winds around the bush, with a web of tubing fixed into taps that have been drilled into the trees.

Due to the pressure differential, the sap flows through the tubes into a releaser and then a tank. Trucks then collect the sap in the tanks and take it to the “sugar shack” manufacturing site, where the sap is boiled into syrup.

Ryan Hegarty, a Stockton alumnus and the research assistance for the Maple Project, said the project had placed about 400 taps in 382 trees for the project this year. He estimated to collect about 3,500 gallons of sap. The sap is about 2% sugar and every 60 gallons of sap yields one gallon of syrup.

“I think year was a great year, we learned a lot,” Hegarty said. “This year we made a lot of improvements to make this an even better season.”

Chris Pazienza and Janai Reaves-Ortiz, Stockton alumni and community service coordinators for the university and, said they heard about the tapping process and were excited when they found out if was held right on campus.

“I met these lovely people at university weekend and I was fascinated to see what was going on,” Reaves-Ortiz said.

Organizers emphasized the interdisciplinary nature of the maple project, assembling different departments at Stockton.

Economics Professor Mariam Majd developed an economic and business model for the project, evaluating how it could be an asset in the community.

Environmental Science Assistant Professor Matt Olsen was comparing how South Jersey maples produce sap with the sap production of maples from other areas.

He said Thursday that the project was a way to introduce the community to his field and pique their curiosity.

“This is kind of a gateway, in a sense,” Olson said. “Kind of demystifying nature a little bit.”

That was certainly the case for some involved in the project. Dylan Budd, a Stockton freshman, had volunteered for the program as part of his service hours.

He said the project allowed him to explore the outdoors and interact more with nature.

“They had a maple-syrup table set up and they just gave me free samples and I was hooked,” Budd said. “I didn’t think (the project) was going to be this big. I came out here and I was like ‘whoa’…. I think the system’s cool.”

Initially intending to major in economics, the experience played a role in convincing him to switch his major to environmental science.

“I knew that I liked being outdoors, but being here, I realized I just love being outdoors, working out in the woods,” Budd said.

People could come onto campus and adopt a tree from which to collect sap and have made into syrup.

Brooke Hunt was with her children and had just moved to Egg Harbor Township from Australia.

She said the event would be a fun way to celebrate local nature as a family.

“We wanted to come out and see it for the kids,” Hunt said. “We like to be outdoors, so this is fun for them.”

Magda Hunt, Brooke’s mother, had adopted the trees for the children. She attended the tapping with her grandchildren after seeing the event advertised in the local newspapers and said thought the event would be an experience that could stick with her grandchildren.

“I just wanted them to just experience the process,” Hunt said. “They learn through experience.”

The project is funded by a series of grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture worth over $900,000. The federal grants are designed to stimulate the maple sugaring industry in South Jersey while advancing relevant research and engaging the local community

A special focus was placed on engaging area educators and students.

Debby Sommers, a Stockton environmental-science graduate and a middle-school science teacher in the township for 31 years, was the education coordinator for the project. Since September, Sommers has been reaching out to area schools to have students involved in the process. She has also visited the schools and held assemblies teaching students about extracting sap and manufacturing syrup from South Jersey’s red maples.

Krystyne Kennedy, a Science, Technology and STEM supervisor at Barnegat Township School District, was at the tapping Thursday. She said the students were being taught about the technology involved in the sugaring process as well as the different career paths in science. It also complemented a new program for high school students where they will explore and analyze the ecosystem between the Pine Barrens and Barnegat Bay.

“There are roles in science that they might not have thought of before,” Kennedy said. “Hopefully it gets them to care about what’s around them a little bit more, opening their eyes to what’s out there.”

Vogel said she appreciated both the educational and social value of the program. She said the event has given her new reason to appreciate the winter season as a time for friends and family.

“We mark our lives by season and what a wonderful way to mark each year of our life to be out here in the woods with friends and some of our family, and I consider so many of you family,” Vogel said. “So, I’m very grateful for this season of maple sugaring and I want you all to know that every part of the community is an important part of this project.”