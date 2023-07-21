OCEAN CITY — The Philadelphia Eagles mascot, Swoop, will join the Phillie Phanatic, the Flyers’ Gritty and the Philadelphia Union’s Fang at the annual Night in Venice boat parade July 29.
The theme for the 68th annual parade is "It's a Philly Thing." The parade will start at 6 p.m. Retired Action News anchor Jim Gardner will serve as grand marshal.
Swoop will be featured on the Team Carefree Cares boat, raising funds for the Eagles Autism Challenge.
According to a news release from the city, the "It's a Philly Thing" theme is an opportunity to celebrate the history and culture of the Philadelphia region, from which much of Ocean City's tourism market derives.
Entries for boats and homes are being accepted at
ocnj.us/niv.
GALLERY: Ocean City's Night in Venice 2022
On July 23 2022, in Ocean City, the annual Night in Venice boat parade was held with recently retired Villanova University men's basketball coach Jay Wright and Patty Wright in attendance. (center l-r) Jay and Patty Wright riding in the second spot of the parade surrounded by family and friends.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On July 23 2022, in Ocean City, the annual Night in Venice boat parade was held with recently retired Villanova University men's basketball coach Jay Wright and Patty Wright in attendance. 2022 Miss Night in Venice Gracie Anderson (left) and her court.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Members of the Chheda family from Voorhees wait for their Mummer boats to pass. From left, Sahil, 5, Anjali, and Mayur.
MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS
On July 23 2022, in Ocean City, the annual Night in Venice boat parade was held with recently retired Villanova University men's basketball coach Jay Wright and Patty Wright in attendance. (l-r) Miss Ocean City Madden Randazzo, Junior Miss Ocean City McKenna Flemming, and Little Miss Ocean City Ariana Di'Antonio.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On July 23 2022, in Ocean City, the annual Night in Venice boat parade was held with recently retired Villanova University men's basketball coach Jay Wright and Patty Wright in attendance. Mummer Stephen Caldwell, 24, from Bucks County PA, ready to cheer on several of the Mummer boats scheduled to pass through.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Recently retired Villanova University men’s basketball coach Jay Wright and his family, including wife Patty, cruise in the second spot of Ocean City’s 67th annual Night in Venice boat parade Saturday night.
MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS
Boat No. 299 had one of the more unique decorations of the Night in Venice parade in Ocean City on Saturday night. Flying a Nova Nation flag, it was done up as a semi-trailer truck making deliveries.
MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS
On July 23 2022, in Ocean City, the annual Night in Venice boat parade was held with recently retired Villanova University men's basketball coach Jay Wright and Patty Wright in attendance. (l-r) Ocean City residents Carrie Peake, Torie Fanueli, 14, and Madison Hart, 14, at the Bayside Center on 5th street wait for the flotilla to pass.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On July 23 2022, in Ocean City, the annual Night in Venice boat parade was held with recently retired Villanova University men's basketball coach Jay Wright and Patty Wright in attendance. Boat #299 had one of the more unique decorations of the evening, as a Semi-Trailer Truck making delivieries.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On July 23 2022, in Ocean City, the annual Night in Venice boat parade was held with recently retired Villanova University men's basketball coach Jay Wright and Patty Wright in attendance. Dancing with the Stars dancers Keo Motsepe and Anna Trebunskaya, in town having performed at the Music Pier for their Motown with a Twist show.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
