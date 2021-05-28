Swimming at 'blue holes' in NJ Pinelands is so popular thanks to social media, state is closing some areas

The spots draw not only swimmers but also ATVs, boaters and hikers in search of an Instagram-worthy location. Like many natural areas, they became increasingly popular during the pandemic, leading to complaints about large crowds and the litter they leave behind.

New Jersey's wildlife management areas were originally funded by hunting and fishing licenses and were intended to preserve habitat. However, with the addition of state Green Acres funds, they grew in size and the mission expanded to provide outdoor recreation, complete with boat ramps and parking lots. But they remain more rustic than state parks, and have no receptacles to dispose of trash.

Of the wildlife management areas affected by the closures, three are in South Jersey:

+10 Breaking the stigma around police mental health Still, the 33-year-old has come a long way from the thoughts of suicide that accompanied his…

Cedar Lake WMA: 360 acres off Jackson Road in Monroe Township in Gloucester County and Buena Vista Township in Atlantic County. The part known as the sand plant is closed, including all property within the boundary beginning at the intersection of Jackson and West Piney Hollow Roads; north on West Piney Hollow Road to Route 322; east on 322 to Cains Mill Road; south on Cains Mill Road to Malaga Road; south on Malaga Road to East Reading Avenue; south on East Reading Avenue to Lake Avenue; south on Lake Avenue to Jackson Road; west on Jackson Road to the starting point at West Piney Hollow Road.