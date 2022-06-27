Swimmers pulled from water off Atlantic City beach; 1 hospitalized

ATLANTIC CITY — Rescuers pulled three people from the ocean off Martin Luther King Boulevard Sunday evening and performed CPR on one of the victims, who was taken to the hospital after being brought ashore

The call came in between 7:30-7:40 p.m., said Police Sgt. Paul Aristizabal Monday. The city's beaches are manned by lifeguards from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

A Good Samaritan managed to rescue the first swimmer from the water, said Aristizabal, who said he did not have information available on the hospitalized swimmer's condition.

Fire Chief Scott Evans said firefighters also assisted on scene, performing CPR on the hospitalized swimmer before transporting the victim from the beach.

Firefighters also went into the water to rescue a man clinging to a pole, Evans added.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

