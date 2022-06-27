Swimmers pulled from water off Atlantic City beach; 1 hospitalized

ATLANTIC CITY — Rescuers pulled three people from the ocean off Martin Luther King Boulevard Sunday evening and performed CPR on one of the victims, who was taken to the hospital after being brought ashore
The call came in between 7:30-7:40 p.m., said Police Sgt. Paul Aristizabal Monday. The city's beaches are manned by lifeguards from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
A Good Samaritan managed to rescue the first swimmer from the water, said Aristizabal, who said he did not have information available on the hospitalized swimmer's condition.
Fire Chief Scott Evans said firefighters also assisted on scene, performing CPR on the hospitalized swimmer before transporting the victim from the beach.
Firefighters also went into the water to rescue a man clinging to a pole, Evans added.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.