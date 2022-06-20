 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Swimmer who died in triathlon identified

LOWER TOWNSHIP — The man who died while participating in the Escape the Cape triathlon on June 12 has been identified as Michael P. Bleacher, 70, of Wilmington, Delaware.

His obituary describes him as a loving family member who will be remembered for his compassion.

He was a former Peace Corps volunteer who did his service in the South Pacific and later earned a master's degree in public health administration from University of Pittsburgh’s Graduate School of Public Health. He was also awarded an honorary doctorate and spent his career working with organizations supporting health improvement for people in need, according to his obituary. 

He was described as a physical fitness enthusiast who once rode his bicycle from western Maryland to San Francisco.

Officials with the Delaware Bay and River Authority released his name, but gave no further details of his death. He had nearly completed the swim portion of the event when lifeguards saw he was in distress in the water at around 8:30 a.m. on June 12.

Bleacher was taken from the water near David Douglass Sr. Memorial Park, where emergency medical service personnel administered CPR, attempting to resuscitate him, police said.

He was transported by ambulance to Cape Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

In announcing the death, police said proper safety precautions were taken at the event. Stephen Del Monte, CEO of DelMoSports LLC and the event’s organizer, said in a prepared statement that he was heartbroken by the death.

“DelMoSports and USA Triathlon lost a member of its beloved community, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends,” he said. He did not respond to a request for an interview.

The event begins with a dramatic leap off the back of the Cape May-Lewes ferry and an open water swim into land. There are different distances, based on the competitors’ abilities, with the longest including a one-mile swim from the boat in the Delaware Bay, a 23-mile bike ride and a 5-mile run.

Next year’s event is already scheduled for June 11, 2023.

This is not the first fatality connected to the event.

In 2019, Dennis McDaniels, 36, an off duty Philadelphia firefighter, needed help during the first part of the three-part race, moments after participants jumped off the back of a Cape May-Lewes ferry.

According to details released by the Delaware River and Bay Authority at the time, McDaniels was spotted in distress by race lifeguards near the Olympic swim portion's finish line, at a little after 9 a.m. He was taken from the water and emergency medical services administered CPR before he was transported by ambulance to Cape Regional Medical Center in Cape May Court House, where he was later pronounced dead.

