Sweeney PILOT bill would cut casino payments to $110M in 2022

“Let the governor explain why, when he signed a settlement, did he do it with his fingers crossed,” Levinson said. “They made a deal, and they ought to stick to their agreements.”

County Counsel Jim Ferguson said the legal settlement with the state was based on “an understanding that the amounts listed in the bill were going to stay at those levels or increase as called for in the original legislation.”

Armato’s bill (A5587) is somewhat different than Sweeney’s. It sets the 2022 amount casinos would pay at $125 million.

Increases in payments would be tied to brick-and-mortar gaming revenues and require the casinos to each pay $5 million — a combined $45 million a year through 2026 — to Atlantic City, which is under a state takeover.

A clause in the original PILOT bill stated it couldn’t be revisited for seven years, Levinson said, questioning how that can be ignored.

The casinos closed from March to June 2020 and were restricted in their operations for months longer. In spite of that, sports and internet gaming grew, so gaming revenues under the PILOT didn’t fall as far as anticipated.