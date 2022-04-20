SWAC review of Pleasantville waste-transfer station still stalled

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The future of waste disposal in Atlantic County was up for discussion Tuesday — but residents hoping for news about a controversial plan for a waste transfer station in Pleasantville will have to wait for an update.

The Solid Waste Advisory Council of Atlantic County met Tuesday night to hear updates primarily from ACRR Transfer LLC and the Atlantic County Utilities Authority.

ACRR Transfer is working to develop a waste transfer station for construction and demolition debris off West Washington Avenue in Pleasantville and is currently awaiting a SWAC review.

Members of SWAC are awaiting a response from the developer to a letter in July that the county had sent asking questions about the project.

James DiNatale, who is leading the development project, said at the Tuesday meeting that he had never received the county letter.

The issue of the waste transfer station drew several questions from residents, who were attending both in person at the Anthony Canale Training Center and virtually via Webex.

Kathleen Spaeth, a Linwood resident, expressed frustration about why the county had not sent another letter to DiNatale to get a response. While she said she appreciated the work being done by SWAC, she said the matter of the transfer station was too important for county residents to go months on end without an update.

“I don’t think it’s fair to the public who are anticipating a SWAC hearing (on the proposed transfer station),” Spaeth said. “We would like to move this process along.”

County officials said they would send another letter to DiNatale to accelerate the process.

SWAC Chairperson Franz Adler, while showing appreciation for residents’ interest, underscored that the pace at which the council could analyze a project was limited by how quickly other parties responded.

Jason Howell, an organizer with the Pinelands Preservation Alliance, asked whether DiNatale could be given the letter immediately, given he was attending in person Tuesday. County officials said they did not have a copy on hand.

Cristian Moreno-Rodriguez, an immigrants' rights advocate with family in Pleasantville, asked that SWAC publish a document that makes clear what further authorization is needed for the project. He said he believes signage near the project and some preliminary government actions had misled some residents into believing the project had already been fully authorized.

The discussion about waste-transfer station was preceded by conversations about how the ACUA plans to handle waste disposal over the next several years.

ACUA President Rick Dovey discussed the impending closure of its landfill in Egg Harbor Township, which is expected to reach capacity by 2028. He said the ACUA was exploring several options to handle waste, including exploring a shared-service agreement with other county agencies in the South Jersey area. The Cape May County Municipal Utilities Authority and the Cumberland County Improvement Authority are among the waste-management agencies that could enter into a solid-waste agreement with Atlantic County. There are also landfills available in Burlington, Camden, Gloucester and Salem counties, although none of the relevant management agencies in those counties have held discussions with the ACUA.

Dovey said there was particular potential ACUA for a “reciprocal” deal with the Cape May County MUA, which currently sends its sludge waste to Atlantic County. Any such deal would be referred to SWAC for review.

Another option that Dovey outlined was a five-year deal with a private waste-management company. Dovey said the ACUA was planning to bid out for a private company to handle solid-waste transportation and disposal starting in 2024.

Some maintain that with the ACUA landfill closing, the transfer station will be necessary to handle waste. Dovey has refuted that, saying that the options he laid out again Tuesday would obviate the need for the project.

Opponents of the transfer station argue that the lot on which the station would be built is too small and that the resultant noise and odor pollution would be nuisances to the project’s neighbors, while worsening traffic congestion.

Supporters of the project argue that the project is necessary due to capacity constraints faced by the ACUA. DiNatale in particular has disputed objections to the project, pointing to similarly sized waste transfer stations elsewhere in New Jersey which handle comparable waste loads without creating odor or noise problems. He also argues that the station’s use of the nearby rail line would actually reduce surrounding traffic caused by trucks transferring waste.

The project has attracted some support from local officials. Pleasantville Mayor Judy Ward, for example, has expressed support for the project, saying it is a valuable ratable that could generate $400,000 in revenue for the city in fees.

The ACUA has been the principle opponent of the transfer station, spending thousands of dollars on its “Stop the Dump” campaign. Dovey has said that the campaign has been needed to keep residents informed about the project.

If the transfer station were built, the ACUA projects that it would lose $9 million annually. To recoup its losses, the ACUA would raise rates on municipalities, which in turn could force municipalities to hike taxes.

There are still a series of hurdles the transfer station has to clear before it can move forward. After SWAC reviews the project, the Atlantic County Board of Commissioners would have to vote on whether to support it. If it does obtain the commissioners’ support, the project would then need approval from the state Department of Environmental Protection.

Contact Chris Doyle cdoyle@pressofac.com

