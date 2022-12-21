SUV crashes into Atlantic City Expressway toll plaza

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — One person was injured when a three-vehicle crash on the Atlantic City Expressway caused one of the automobiles to strike the Egg Harbor Toll Plaza on Tuesday, State Police said.
The crash was reported to State Police at 6:22 p.m. The vehicles involved were a Chevrolet SUV, Lexus IS and Nissan Versa, Sgt. Alejandro Goez said Wednesday.
As a result of the crash, the Chevrolet struck a concrete barrier and traffic sign at lane three of the toll plaza, Goez said.
December 21, 2022
A video posted to social media shows the SUV crushed against the toll barrier in between lanes three and four.
One minor injury was reported. The crash's cause remains under investigation, Goez said.
