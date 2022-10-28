SustainableEHC receives state recognition for planting trees

SustainableEHC, Egg Harbor City’s green team, was recognized Oct. 13 by the New Jersey Community Forestry Council and New Jersey Forest Service for planting trees in the community.
State Forester John Sacco presented the Urban and Community Forestry Achievement Award during the 97th annual Shade Tree Federation Conference in Cherry Hill. The green team secured $30,000 in funding from the New Jersey Community Forestry program to replace 102 trees lost in the derecho of 2012, and it is in the midst of planting 67 street trees with a second grant totaling $30,000.
