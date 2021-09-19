Sustainability is difficult for pro teams in Atlantic City, but the rebirth of the Seagulls could rewrite history

Darren “Slim” Akers heard the stories.
Whenever the owner of the reincarnated Atlantic City Seagulls, a basketball team that competed for six seasons from 1996-2001, informed others of his intentions of bringing professional sports back to the resort, he was always reminded of the same thing: Atlantic City has limited success with professional teams.
“It’s a horrible stigma,” Akers said. “It’s kind of discouraging.”
Atlantic City has hosted professional sports teams in the past, but sustainability has always been an issue.
Former coaches and players agree it stems from the lack of revenue to maintain organizations, the need to have both stable organizations and leagues, and not being able to properly connect or remain involved with the local community.
Other challenges include the island location and a smaller residential population, which makes drawing fans difficult, said Jane Bokunewicz, director of the Lloyd D. Levenson Institute of Gaming and Hospitality at Stockton University.
“If we maintain a certain level of professionalism and we put out a good product and just get into the community and build, (sustained success) will come,” Akers said. “We are here to build more opportunities in Atlantic City and help the city grow. We are here for the people.”
The Seagulls were approved in August to join the American Basketball Association, a league with more than 200 teams across the nation.
The ABA was established in 1967 and merged with the NBA in 1976, adding the New Jersey Nets (now Brooklyn Nets), San Antonio Spurs, Indiana Pacers and Denver Nuggets to the league. The ABA was reformed as a semi-professional league in 2000 and partnered with the NBA.
After watching the success of the Stay Hungry Basketball League in Atlantic City, Akers wanted to bring his basketball franchise to the resort. Atlantic City FC, a professional soccer team in the National Premier Soccer League, has been active and fairly successful since 2017, another element that influenced Akers.
Akers had been a majority owner of the ABA’s Yeadon Kings, who were added to the league in May, and wanted to bring them from Pennsylvania to Atlantic City, he said. But the other owners did not want that, so Akers decided to start his own team, which turned out to be a good idea, since Yeadon’s club has since folded.
The Seagulls originally competed in the United States Basketball League, capturing three consecutive titles (1997, 1998 and 1999). But they went 0-28 and averaged fewer than 100 fans per game in 2001, before ending their stint in the resort.
But the spirited Akers is confident his approach will work.
“Just getting deeply rooted into the community,” Akers said. “I think that’s the only way to do it.”
Atlantic City’s population is 38,000, while Trenton’s is 83,400, where the Trenton Thunder minor league baseball team (founded in 1980) plays, Bokunewicz said. According to the 2019 Thunder Media Guide, the team drew 354,000 fans during the 2018 season. The Atlantic City Surf, an independent baseball team in the resort from 1998-2008, attracted an audience of 207,000 for its second season and 124,000 for its last season, according to StatsCrew, an online site that tracks data from a variety of professional leagues across the country.
Bokunewicz said the city could deepen support from a pro franchise by either extending its summer tourism season, adding year-round residents or drawing fans from a wider area.
But other factors can affect a team as well. The Atlantic City Blackjacks of the Arena Football League averaged 5,430 fans for its six home games at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in 2019, including 6,685 for the final two contests. But the franchise lasted just one season, as the AFL declared bankruptcy and ceased operations.
“It broke my heart,” said Blackjacks coach Ron James, who is now coaching football and teaching physical education at Juan Diego High School in Draper, Utah.
“We had good support in Atlantic City. It was growing. The league went under, and you can’t control that,” said James. “I love Atlantic City. I grew up on the East Coast (Albany, New York) and vacationed there (in Atlantic City), so it was like being home.”
James cited other factors, including the health of minor leagues and the need to strenuously promote teams, even in a “destination city” such as Atlantic City.
And proper infrastructure is equally as vital.
In January 2019, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority spent $89,000 to buy equipment to convert Boardwalk Hall into an indoor football venue, including sidewall padding, nets and goal posts. The CRDA also approved a three-year agreement with the AFL, setting aside $500,000 in capital expenditures.
Previously, the CRDA invested $11.5 million to help build the Sandcastle for the Surf in July 1997.
The Surf’s attendance peaked at 2,718 fans per game in 1999. But by 2006, the Surf’s attendance was below 2,000 per game. Financially, the team could not support itself anymore, causing its demise.
Any one of those factors can contribute to a team’s success — or its failure.
“If you have both (a stable league and organization), it’s great, but it’s hard,” said Warren Smith, a 2008 Lacey Township High School graduate and former Blackjacks quarterback. “When we were playing with the Blackjacks, the organization was very stable. We were doing great, but the league goes down and there’s nothing you can do. Both ends have to meet.”
Mainland Regional athletic director Mike Gatley, who was the original coach of the Seagulls when they were part of the USBL, added the venue could also impact sustainability. When he coached the Seagulls, the team played at Atlantic City High School, which is much less expensive than renting out Boardwalk Hall or maintaining a large stadium like the Sandcastle.
“It’s not a new idea bringing a new sports team to Atlantic City,” Gatley said, praising all those involved in the rebirth of the Seagulls. “I think it’s about learning from the past and seeing what worked and didn’t work.”
The Blackjacks did a “tremendous job” staying connected and involved in the community, both in Atlantic City and the surrounding areas, and created an awesome product on the field, which not a lot of teams did, “and it worked,” Gatley said.
And that should be the priority, Gatley and James said.
“I hope the teams that arrive in Atlantic City (get involved and give back) and not expect the community to just accept them with open arms and give their entertainment dollars up,” James said.
Akers agrees but believes “there has been a disconnect with the organizations and the actual people of Atlantic City,” saying he wants to focus mostly on those in the resort, including having food drives, youth activities and donating supplies to local schools.
Atlantic City deserves a team that sticks, said Smith, who said he remembers attending Surf games when he was younger.
“It’s so important,” Smith said. “As a former Blackjacks player, I want to see Atlantic City have these types of teams. The fans are definitely loyal, but they are probably fed up, too, because they are like, ‘Why can’t we get a team to stick?’”
Smith hopes the Seagulls put out a “good product” for the fans. If they do, he said, that question can finally be answered.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
