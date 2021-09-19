Sustainability is difficult for pro teams in Atlantic City, but the rebirth of the Seagulls could rewrite history

“Just getting deeply rooted into the community,” Akers said. “I think that’s the only way to do it.”

Atlantic City’s population is 38,000, while Trenton’s is 83,400, where the Trenton Thunder minor league baseball team (founded in 1980) plays, Bokunewicz said. According to the 2019 Thunder Media Guide, the team drew 354,000 fans during the 2018 season. The Atlantic City Surf, an independent baseball team in the resort from 1998-2008, attracted an audience of 207,000 for its second season and 124,000 for its last season, according to StatsCrew, an online site that tracks data from a variety of professional leagues across the country.

Bokunewicz said the city could deepen support from a pro franchise by either extending its summer tourism season, adding year-round residents or drawing fans from a wider area.

But other factors can affect a team as well. The Atlantic City Blackjacks of the Arena Football League averaged 5,430 fans for its six home games at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in 2019, including 6,685 for the final two contests. But the franchise lasted just one season, as the AFL declared bankruptcy and ceased operations.

“It broke my heart,” said Blackjacks coach Ron James, who is now coaching football and teaching physical education at Juan Diego High School in Draper, Utah.

