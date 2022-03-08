Survey shows extent of hospital worker shortage in New Jersey

New Jersey hospitals face an increased demand for medical staff in the midst of global competition for labor, a new survey finds.

The New Jersey Hospital Association surveyed 70% of the state’s hospitals on the extent of the worker shortage.

The survey shows the vacancy rate for registered nurses increased from 8.2% in 2020 to 13.4% in 2021. The vacancy rate measures the number of unfilled positions relative to the total number of employees.

The survey shows hospitals spent about $499 million on overtime in 2020 and are projected to have spent about $592 million in 2021. Hospitals spent about $222 million for agency and travel staff in 2020 and are projected to have spent $670 million in 2021.

“Hospitals have always faced cyclical staffing shortages, but the disruptive force of COVID-19 has created an unprecedented workforce plight across the entire continuum of care,” NJHA President and CEO Cathy Bennett said in a statement.

Susan G. Staeger, spokesperson for Cape Regional Health System, said her employer has experienced staffing challenges in line with the hospital association's survey.

“We continue to actively recruit for positions across the health system," Staeger said. Open positions include registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, laboratory technicians, radiology technologists and phlebotomists.

Alyssa Bennett, corporate director of human resources services and talent management at AtlantiCare, said her employer also has felt the impact of worker shortages, noting that “health care is a 24/7 profession.”

Spokespeople from Shore Medical Center and Inspira Health did not respond to requests for comment.

The lack of resources and the increase in hospitalizations in the fall into winter have greatly contributed to the problem, according to the hospital association. When the omicron variant of the coronavirus led to a surge of cases, hospitals were stressed even further.

“At AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, we experienced our highest number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 January 9, which was 177," Bennett said. "It is our hope that our community will continue to follow COVID precautions so that we can prevent another surge."

Online services like telemedicine, in which physicians treat patients remotely, have been successful during the pandemic, but many patients require in-person treatment, according to the hospital association.

Burnout and fatigue among overworked nurses have also been a factor.

“We have seen increased turnover — including among staff choosing to retire early and those seeking a career change outside of health care,” Bennett said.

According to the hospital association, 3.6% more health care employees quit their jobs in 2021 than did in 2020.

Short-term solutions were executed as Gov. Phil Murphy reinstated the public health emergency linked to the pandemic earlier this year. Measures like extending expiration dates for CNA certifications and passing the Healthcare Workforce Law have helped health care providers push forward, according to the association. The law extends the licensure or certification deadline until June 30 for health care practitioners from states outside New Jersey, nurses who have graduated but have not yet received their license, and temporary nursing aides, who were approved by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the state Department of Health.

Long-term strategies are needed to rebuild a sustainable workforce, according to the association. The NJHA suggests implementing curriculum changes and opening more slots for students who want to work in health care, reasoning that making education more accessible would allow more people to become nurses and for hospitals to have adequate staffing.

AtlantiCare has partnered with colleges and high schools in the area to develop programs to provide education and training and to increase awareness of opportunities in health care, Bennett said.

One example is its Health Works Apprenticeship Program, a collaboration with Atlantic Cape Community College that began last summer. Through a federal grant, AtlantiCare hires people as full-time customer service representatives or non-certified medical assistants. They work full time at AtlantiCare and attend college in the evening. Once they graduate from Atlantic Cape as a certified medical assistant, they start a paid apprenticeship at AtlantiCare.

Asked how to expand the workforce pipeline, Bennett said, “Invest in helping your staff and colleagues grow professionally and personally, offer support programs, and involve your staff and teams in developing creative staffing models.”

