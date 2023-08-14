Results from a survey taken earlier this year found Cape May County had one of the highest percentage increases in homeless population in the state compared to last year.

Among New Jersey’s southernmost counties, 198 people reported being homeless in Cape May County, a 66% increase from the previous year’s high of 119, according to Monarch Housing Associates, the entity that conducted the survey. The survey was conducted Jan. 24 and compares to the previous year’s data.

Statewide, Sussex County (137%) and Salem County (235%) had larger percentage increases.

Other southern New Jersey counties reported large increases as well, including Cumberland County, with a 33% increase, followed by Atlantic County, at 28%. Atlantic County saw the greatest increase by number, with 440 people reporting they were without shelter, up from 343 the previous year.

In Ocean County, a 4% increase was recorded from the previous year’s 24-hour survey.

This year marked the first time since 2015 that more than 10,000 people surveyed in the Garden State reported being homeless, according to Monarch’s results.

The survey was conducted at various locations around the state. Locally, questionnaires were available in towns throughout the area, including Atlantic City.

Statewide, 10,267 men, women and children from 7,408 households reported being homeless, according to Monarch, up 17% from last year.

Annual homeless count begins in South Jersey ATLANTIC CITY — Having previously been homeless, Sally Vernon carries with her a sense of pr…

Also notable was that roughly one in four of those included in the totals were under the age of 18, according to the survey, while nearly half also listed having at least one disability.

Of those counted throughout the state, 7,536 reported being housed in a shelter, compared with 1,416 who said they were without one.

The figures come at a time when New Jersey agencies face unprecedented housing challenges, said Kasey Vienckowski, senior associate for Monarch.

“As persons experiencing homelessness receive these vouchers the challenge has been finding rental units that are within the Fair Market Rent and landlords that are willing to work with the vouchers,” Vienckowski said.

Most of the respondents in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties were male, making up more than 50% in each county of those surveyed. Forty-nine percent of those surveyed in Ocean County reported experiencing domestic violence.

In Atlantic County, 44% who reported being homeless said they were experiencing chronic homelessness, more than double the percentage of statewide respondents.

Each county’s homeless count remained under 10% of its total population.

The increases are likely linked to several factors, Monarch said, including the Jan. 1, 2022, lifting of a moratorium on evictions put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

An affordable housing shortage seen nationwide has also limited opportunities for those making 30% of the area median income or less, Monarch said. The National Low Income Housing Coalition’s Gap Report has identified that in New Jersey, for every 100 households looking for a home, only 31 are available, creating a gap of about 224,000 residences for the lowest-income families.