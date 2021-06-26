Surge in gun violence seen in Atlantic City follows state, national trends

The recent surge in gun violence that has swept across Atlantic City has residents and leaders scrambling for solutions.
Just in the past six weeks, four people have been fatally shot in the resort.
“It’s been a rough few weeks here with violent and tragic deaths,” Mayor Marty Small Sr. said June 17.
City officials and community activists are looking to the state for help while initiating efforts to curb the city’s gun violence, including acknowledging the need for more police officers, enforcing juvenile curfews, enacting anti-violence measures and promoting unity among the city’s diverse groups.
The gun-related deaths in Atlantic City are not unique to the resort. National and statewide trends show gun-related homicides have skyrocketed in the past 12 months.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to lay out new steps to stem a rising national tide of violent crime, with a particular focus on gun violence, as administration officials brace for what they fear could be an especially turbulent summer.
The rise in violent crimes involving guns across the country has been a particular concern to President Joe Biden's administration, prompting him to address the nation with a comprehensive plan Wednesday.
“It is an outrage. It has to end, and we will end it," Biden said.
In 2020 alone, the country recorded 19,402 gun-related murders or unintentional deaths, according to the Gun Violence Archive, an online database of gun violence incidents collected from law enforcement, media, government and commercial sources. In 2019, 15,449 people lost their lives in the same manner.
Last year also saw 610 mass shootings, 21 mass murders and the gun-related deaths of 299 children and 1,075 teenagers, according to the archive.
In Atlantic City, all four recent victims were men between the ages of 19 and 34.
Two Atlantic City council members call for state intervention on violent crimes, majority backs Mayor and police department
According to the Educational Fund to Stop Gun Violence, 84% of gun homicide victims were male in 2019. Men are five times more likely to be victims of a gun-related murder than women, with young Black men being particularly disproportionately impacted.
Although Black males ages 15 to 34 make up just 2% of the country's population, they account for approximately 37% of all gun homicide fatalities.
While Atlantic City's overall homicide rate dropped slightly in the past year, from 11 murders in 2019 to 9 in 2020, according to the State Police's Uniform Crime Reports, the most recent uptick in violence has prompted local officials, including two members of City Council, Moisse "Mo" Delgado and LaToya Dunston, to call upon Gov. Phil Murphy and State Police for help.
“For those who are in power at the state level, we want them to hear us,” said Delgado, who is running as an independent candidate for mayor against Small in November. “We need more assistance here in the city from the State Police.”
Dunston and Delgado, in a letter sent to Murphy and Attorney General Gurbir Grewal, said there have been 14 murders in a 260-day period.
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The number of people stopped from buying guns through the U.S. background check system hit an all-time high of more than 300,000 last year amid a surge of firearm sales, according to new records obtained by the group Everytown for Gun Safety.
To promote peace across the resort, Dunston and other community activists collaborated with Parents Engaging Parents, an organization that promotes civic awareness and proactive community advocacy, to hold a Unity in the Community Parade on Saturday.
Altorice Frazier, the organization's executive director, said he hopes to hold similar events in other cities across the state.
"We really want this to pick up and show there's two sides to Atlantic City, and the bigger side is unity," Frazier said. "There may be violence, but they’re not the only city dealing with this."
One thing most everyone agrees on is that the Atlantic City Police Department is severely understaffed.
The city currently has 270 officers — the same number it had in 1978 when casino gaming was introduced in the resort, interim Officer-in-Charge James Sarkos said Monday.
“And here’s the real ask for the governor in the state of New Jersey: Let’s increase the number of police officers here in the great city of Atlantic City. Let’s get them back to old levels. Let’s get the salaries up,” Small said.
Tom Forkin, the Republican nominee for mayor, has expressed the same concerns.
"I have advocated for several years that we need a minimum of 150 new police officers. Instead, we get a dozen or so every few years," Forkin said in a news release. "This barely covers the retirement and attrition rate. We have new officers leaving the ACPD for more pay and less risk to other municipalities."
Murphy and Col. Pat Callahan, Superintendent of the State Police, were asked about the violence in Atlantic City during a media briefing Monday.
"We support Atlantic City with an Atlantic City task force, our crime suppression, our Real Time Crime Center that’s down in Gloucester County. We do it," Callahan said. "As far as the notion of sending in marked troop cars, that’s still yet to be determined. It could be certainly on the table. Similar requests are coming to us from our major cities across the state."
Murphy said the rise in violence is not specific to Atlantic City.
"We’ve seen upticks in gun violence in the state, in the country," Murphy said.
Murphy said the increase in violence could be due to the end of the pandemic combined with the warm weather. Jack Ciattarelli, the Republican nominee for governor, disagreed.
"There is one reason crime is on the rise, and it's not the pandemic, the heat, the humidity or any other made-up excuse — it's Gov. Phil Murphy," Ciattarelli said in a news release. "Our governor's actions, policies and words have undermined public respect for, and the authority of, our brave men and women in law enforcement."
In April, Murphy unveiled a gun safety package that included a $10 million proposal for community-based violence intervention and a push to raise the legal age to buy a gun from 18 to 21.
“Half of New Jersey’s gun homicides occur in only five cities, and the number of gun crimes in these cities has skyrocketed over the last year,” Murphy said in a news release. “We cannot sit back when we know there is more to do to address the danger of gun violence in our communities."
Murphy called for federal action against gun violence after a May 22 mass shooting at a house party in Fairfield Township killed three and injured 11.
“This is a nation awash in guns, and we’re not an island,” Murphy said in a May 24 press briefing following that shooting. “And we’re not immune, as was proved two nights ago. There are still too many people with easy access to guns who should never have access to a gun.”
During a press briefing last week, Murphy vowed the state will continue to work with the resort on the matter of public safety.
