Surge in gun violence seen in Atlantic City follows state, national trends

To promote peace across the resort, Dunston and other community activists collaborated with Parents Engaging Parents, an organization that promotes civic awareness and proactive community advocacy, to hold a Unity in the Community Parade on Saturday.

Altorice Frazier, the organization's executive director, said he hopes to hold similar events in other cities across the state.

"We really want this to pick up and show there's two sides to Atlantic City, and the bigger side is unity," Frazier said. "There may be violence, but they’re not the only city dealing with this."

One thing most everyone agrees on is that the Atlantic City Police Department is severely understaffed.

The city currently has 270 officers — the same number it had in 1978 when casino gaming was introduced in the resort, interim Officer-in-Charge James Sarkos said Monday.

“And here’s the real ask for the governor in the state of New Jersey: Let’s increase the number of police officers here in the great city of Atlantic City. Let’s get them back to old levels. Let’s get the salaries up,” Small said.

Tom Forkin, the Republican nominee for mayor, has expressed the same concerns.